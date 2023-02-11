Vitrulux Edge Computing Pole is the new smart city innovation





On a panel at Mobile World Congress, Christina Patsioura, GSMA Lead Analyst for Internet of Things and Intelligence, said new applications for smart city infrastructure include smart lighting, sensors, cameras, 5G, electric vehicle charging, drones, and more. , navigation, and systems that support positioning. Wednesday, February 8th.

Towards MWC 2023, Russian startup Vitrulux demonstrated the many capabilities of a smart city in one place with its modular Smart Pole product. From surveillance drones to options for hooded lights that point downward and are topped to reduce light pollution, it summarizes the good and bad of smart cities.

What is the Virtulux Smart Pole?

Virtulux has been a lighting system designer since 2004 and is now expanding into smart lighting. At the pre-MWC panel, the startup demonstrated modular smart poles that can serve as hubs for various smart city resources.

Smart poles are a new trend, says Patsioura. Smart poles integrate some or all of the above concepts into physical polls installed in cities.

Virtulux’s Smart Pole and Smart Cluster products aim to make the light pole a central resource. In Virtulux terminology, a smart cluster is a group of smart poles, possibly of mixed sizes and modules, to provide greater coverage and interoperability across areas such as entire parks and central squares.

Each smart pole can be customized with different types of lighting designed to reduce light pollution, but it goes far beyond that. It can incorporate drone docking stations, device chargers, CCTV cameras, voice recording and transmission, 5G-enabled radios, weather and his CO2 monitoring sensors, and voice assistants. Signals from poles as waypoints.

Larger utility poles may contain energy storage that can resolve power peaks and fluctuations from EV car chargers and other large infrastructure. Each sensor or function is in its own modular section of the pole and can be customized, replaced or serviced without taking down the entire pole.

Drone docks are one of the futuristic and dramatic aspects of the product line. As Vitrulux explained in a talk, a rocket-shaped rotary security drone can detect when a pedestrian has fallen, capture and analyze the person’s image, and summon an emergency medical response team. It’s easy to imagine this type of drone being linked to law enforcement as well.

Vitrulux suggested that this myriad of data streams would likely be routed through municipalities. As the company works to build a network of service operators in an Infrastructure-as-a-Service world, more applications are becoming available.

The software was created in collaboration with multi-service operators already partnered with Vitrulux and includes a digital twin for maintenance. The need to use the API is because in actual operation each pole becomes a hub for several different software modules, some from external third parties.

Smart Poles are now in production and have partnerships with organizations such as Huawei, Virtulux said. Virtulux has pricing and deployment arrangements with the system’s integrators in some countries, but is still working on broader deployment.

These larger poles are where smart cluster ideas come into play. Placing a large number of poles in the region could allow it to be navigated using a local 5G network or the aforementioned self-driving cars, Virtulux said.

Andrei Shvdov, head of smart division at Virtulux, says the short distances between multiple poles also allow power, signal and fiber optic lines to all run in one cable.

This will require more buy-in from cities, but Shvdov said local governments are already in the process of outsourcing the maintenance and construction of infrastructure to special infrastructure operators, such as those who run mobile phone base stations. Familiar and pointed out.

Pacioura said it is targeting early adopters. Typically, we look to cities around the world that can afford this project, cities that can enter the smart city investment cycle. The city’s duty is public safety, so there is no doubt that there is an interest there.

What is the most advanced smart city?

According to Statista, Copenhagen scored highest in the most developed digital city rubric. Copenhagen’s smart city initiative focuses on achieving carbon neutrality, creating a more livable capital, and supporting economic growth. Its goals are manifold.

For example, avoiding traffic congestion is a major problem that real-time data collection and traffic-related digital tools and apps have sought to solve. We are also experimenting with adaptive lighting that saves on energy costs by turning up lights only when pedestrians and cyclists are present.

Energy optimization is one of the top IoT trends to watch in smart city news. Additionally, utilities can boost their cybersecurity defenses, and San Antonio, Texas is using his AI to detect contaminated recyclables.

Criticism of smart city promotion

Critics of the smart city concept cite intrusive surveillance as one of its problems. Automation tends to replicate the human biases that created it. Citizens may hesitate at the idea of ​​being constantly recorded by cameras or within range of drones with the ability to send false alarms to authorities.

Virtulux also faces what Shvov called “radiophobia.” This is when a citizen doesn’t want his mobile antenna visible on the street and wants a mobile connection.

