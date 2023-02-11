Google Employees Blame CEO Sundar Pichai Against Bard AI Chatbot





An angry Google employee mocked CEO Sundar Pichai on an internal message board.

A highly touted rival to the popular Microsoft-backed ChatGPT chatbot, seen as a potential threat to Google’s search engine dominance, gave an answer in a presentation Monday.

In a post on Google’s internal forum Memegen, an employee said the troubled launch was uncharacteristic of Google for hastily failing, according to CNBC, which saw part of the message.

Dear Thunder, the launch and layoff of Bard has been hasty, botched and short-sighted. According to the outlet, one user captioned the meme featuring a picture of Pichai looking serious.

Bard’s panicked rush to the market proved that the market is afraid of us, one employee wrote in another post.

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s stock has plunged about 7% since Monday, at one point losing $100 billion in market value in a single day. This is because the company’s launch elicited a skeptical response from investors.

Sundar Pichai announced 12,000 layoffs at Google last month. AFP via Getty Images

Memegen’s post included a meme showing a trash can fire with a Google logo on the side and the caption, “How everything from last year felt.”

Another post referenced Alphabets’ widely criticized decision last month to lay off nearly 12,000 employees, more than 6% of its total workforce. Pichai said deteriorating economic conditions required job cuts and could better position Google to pursue the development of AI technology and other priorities.

Laying off 12,000 people will cause the stock to rise 3%, while a rushed AI presentation will cause the stock to fall 8%, according to a meme featuring a photo of actor Nicolas Cage smiling.

Google employee cites Sundar Pichai for criticizing rollout failure.REUTERS

The Post has reached out to Google for comment on the internal backlash.

Earlier this week, analysts noted that Bard’s announcement by Google lacked details about how the company planned to integrate chatbots into its search engine. Microsoft has already rolled out ChatGPT integration for Bing browser.

CNBC noted that some Google employees were unaware of the Paris event before it happened.

Google’s launch event for Bard chatbot received lukewarm response.AP

During the event, Bard incorrectly answered a query included in the company’s advertisement showing how the chatbot works.

In the example included in the gif video, the user asks Bard, “Can you tell a 9-year-old about the new discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope?”

The chatbot responded by claiming JWST was used to take the first pictures of planets outside our solar system. The answer was inaccurate. The first photo of a so-called exoplanet was actually taken in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

