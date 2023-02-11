Food Architects Bringing Healthy Products to the Westside





The Food Architect is inside a black shipping container in The Amp Food Hall on the west side of Indianapolis Indy.

Corey McDaniel started his natural drinks and sea moss bar in 2014.

“The human body is made up of 102 minerals, and seaweed is made up of 92 of them,” says McDaniel. “When you put it in your body, your body reacts a little differently. It’s like eating the perfect lean meal.”

food architect

McDaniel’s commitment to health began at an early age.

“I developed thyroid disease at the age of 12. Then I started to understand the correlation between food and health,” he said.

A former college football player and personal trainer, he leads an active lifestyle. He is now a vegan chef.

food architect

“When I was in Jamaica for about 40 days doing a cooking assignment, I came across Irish Moss and started learning how it affects your body,” McDaniel said. .

It was after that trip that I decided to incorporate seaweed into my cooking.

food architect

“We understood that it was a big thing that worked well for our community,” he said.

For several years, McDaniel has sold its products online, but in 2021 it will open a store at The AMP. This opportunity will help him reach a larger demographic.

food architect

“I’ve been plant-based for about eight years,” said customer Quintin Ross. “So the food, the drink, everything works. As far as what I need for my journey, it works perfectly.”

AMP is located on the west side of Indy, just off Indiana Avenue in the 16 Tech Innovation District. Located in the Old Service Bay of the Indianapolis Water Company.

WRTV

Officials say 100% of the businesses are local businesses and 65% are minority-owned or operated.

For McDaniels, this place is special.

“My family is from the West and have lived in Howville for 70 to 80 years,” he said. “Until now, we have been underserved, so now we have an opportunity to help bring healthy things to communities that really need it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrtv.com/lifestyle/community/its-everything-the-food-architect-bringing-healthy-products-to-the-west-side The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos