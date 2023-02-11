Microsoft CEO says he hopes Google is ready to compete in AI search and show they can dance





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is fully aware that Google has long had the upper hand, but AI could be the new battleground for old companies to once again outperform their rivals.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, Google has been using code red as sophisticated chatbots threaten to disrupt online search dominance. AI-enhanced search could be a game-changer, and Nadella welcomes a competitive challenge as Microsoft prepares to roll out its own AI-enhanced search engine.

Today’s announcement is about rethinking the largest software category in existence, search, Nadella said in an interview with The Verge published this week where he and OpenAI founder Sam Altman After jointly unveiling the new AI-powered version of search engine Bing, he said: Tuesday.

Nadella is happy to put pressure on traditionally dominant Google this week.

at the end of the day, [Google is] Now an 800-pound gorilla, Nadella told The Verge. And I want people to know that we made them dance.

Nadella said AI integration ushers in a new generation of search markets, representing a platform shift that can rethink almost everything.

The AI-powered version of Bing is not yet available to the general public, but there is a waiting list while it is available to testers. And there is no doubt that the race to bring AI-powered search engines to the public has begun. Nadella hopes to give Microsoft another chance to take on Google.

Like Microsoft’s upcoming AI search engine, Bard is available for testers now and will be available to the public in the coming weeks.

AI battlefield

AI research has been a long and meticulous process for the tech giant, but OpenAI changed all that with the hugely successful launch of ChatGPT just a few months ago. .

Google, like Meta and Apple, has spent years researching ways to integrate AI into its products. But while much of the tech giant’s work has focused on AI ethics and safety, OpenAI’s model prioritized transparency and easy public access to products like ChatGPT.

The outlier among big techs is Microsoft, which may have an edge over its competitors after its first OpenAI investment in 2019. Manage an artificial intelligence startup until it becomes profitable and pays back the original investment and interest.

This puts Microsoft in the lead when it comes to AI, and Google could be in trouble with its search dominance threatened, and Nadella seems well aware of that.

It’s a new competition, a new competition in the most important software category, which is search, or in the biggest software category, Nadella said in an interview with CBS published Wednesday, in which Google beats Microsoft and OpenAI. added that it is.

Frankly, Google dominates [search]He said he launched Bing for competition and is excited to be here.

Destroying Google from search engine hegemony is certainly a difficult task. According to analytics firm Statcounter, the company’s market share in the search engine industry is currently around 93%, with Bing just over 3% behind him in second place.

As it stands, however, Google’s Bard failed to gain much credibility this week when he made a virtual error in a promotional video that wiped more than $100 billion from the company’s market cap. Microsoft could be poised for significant gains in the search engine space.

Dan Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush, said in a research note on Wednesday that Google’s shortcomings and Microsoft’s strong week are likely to continue as users see more benefits and new user experiences. The company may challenge the web search market by gaining market share.

Ives later called it a mistake that Bards turned a blind eye to Google in Friday’s note. It was an error that put him leading Microsoft in his AI wars this week as investors expressed concern over Google’s efforts in the race.

From a PR perspective, Ives wrote, this was a minor disaster for Street, which is worried about Google’s AI efforts moving forward and defending its main search business.

