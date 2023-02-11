Google employees lash out at CEO Sundar Pichai, rush to announce Bard





Google employees have criticized leadership, especially CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way Google responded to ChatGPT rival Bard’s announcement this week.

According to messages and memes seen by CNBC, staff took part in a popular internal forum, Memegen, and described Bard’s announcement as “hurried,” “failed,” and “unlike Google.”

On Monday, Google asked Pichai to share details of its chatbot technology ahead of Microsoft’s event the following day. Details about Bard were revealed at an event in Paris on Wednesday.

Between these events, Microsoft, an early investor in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, showcased how the Bing search engine will be integrated with Buzzy Chat technology, sending reporters to the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington. I was invited to a demonstration of

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Anidit Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

At Google’s Wednesday event, search boss Prabhakar Raghavan briefly shared a few slides showing an example of Bards’ features. Audiences expected to hear more, and some employees weren’t even aware of the event: one of the presenters, he forgot to bring the phone he needed for the demo.

Meanwhile, Twitter began pointing out that Bard’s ad provided a false description of the telescope used to take the first pictures of extrasolar planets.

Google employees often turn to Memegen to humorously tease the company’s quirks and missteps, but Bard’s post-announcement post struck a more serious tone, even going right after Pichai.

Dear Thunder, the launch and layoff of Bard has been hasty, botched and short-sighted. Read on for a meme with a serious picture of Pichai. The post received many upvotes from employees.

A Google representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sundar and leadership deserve another highly rated meme lead, Perf NI, who mentions the lowest category in the company’s employee performance review system.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at a keynote announcing Bing’s ChatGPT integration at Microsoft on February 7, 2023 in Redmond, Wash.

Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Last year, Pichai called on employees to focus more. Leadership often asks staff to be “like Google.” Broadly speaking, this means being ambitious and hardworking, with respect and teamwork in mind.

Alphabet’s stock has fallen more than 9% this week on concerns that ChatGPT is threatening Google’s core search business and concerns about the company’s speed of response to Microsoft’s event.

By launching Bard into the market in a state of panic, we’ve proven that the market is afraid of us. The attached picture is a bird doing face palm.

Google’s position in artificial intelligence is a familiar concern. At an all-hands meeting in December, employees asked about the company’s competitiveness in AI, with ChatGPT in the public eye. Management responded that introducing the far-from-perfect AI chat technology too quickly could damage the company’s reputation.

This week, a popular meme featured an image of a litter box on fire with Google’s “G” logo. The text read, “How everything from last year felt.”

Another meme referred to layoffs announced last month that resulted in the loss of 12,000 jobs, or 6% of the company’s workforce. The meme features a photo of actor Nicolas Cage smiling and says that laying off 12,000 people will cause his stock price to rise by 3%, while a rushed AI presentation will cause him to fall by 8%. .

Watch: Full Interview with CNBC’s Lloyd Walmsley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/10/google-employees-slam-ceo-sundar-pichai-for-rushed-bard-announcement.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos