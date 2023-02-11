Students and Industry Connect at BCIT’s Tech Collider





Located on the downtown campus of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), the new Tech Collider is focused on supporting BC’s vibrant tech sector, connecting students and industry to solve real-world challenges.

“British Columbia has one of the fastest growing tech sectors in Canada. Investing in technology and innovation centers like BCIT’s Tech Collider will help students find fulfilling and in-demand careers in technology. Helping them gain the skills and education they need to pursue, and giving tech employers the opportunity to access the next generation of BC talent, eliminate labor shortages, and become the people of British Columbia turn to We will continue to provide the services we have been providing.”

A multipurpose learning center and collaboration space in the heart of downtown Vancouver’s technology and business district, Tech Collider fosters collaboration (or “collision”), learning and innovation among students, entrepreneurs and industry professionals. increase.

With a state investment of $9.85 million, Tech Collider is a state-of-the-art audiovisual technology including one of the largest interactive multimedia screens in Western Canada measuring 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 3 meters (9 meters) wide. is characterized by feet) high. Throughout, there are flexible meeting and study spaces for up to 250 people.

Brenda Bailey, Minister for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, said: “BCIT Tech Collider helps produce highly skilled and well-rounded graduates who can progress rapidly in the tech field. Exposure to cutting-edge technologies, high-level entrepreneurs and industry experts And our graduates can be successful.”

The new Tech Collider will provide classroom and lab spaces where students can engage with entrepreneurs and tech employers on real-world challenges in media design and production, 3D printing, virtual reality and entrepreneurial services. , featuring new and enhanced technical programming. Tech Collider features ‘Makerspaces’, collaborative workspaces for learning and sharing. These spaces help students prepare for her 21st century skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As part of the expansion, BCIT also received ongoing operational funding for 300 new technical seats.

Investing in technology is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan. It makes education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help grow businesses and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quote:

Paul McCullough, BCIT Interim Chairman –

“BCIT has served the needs of learners and the technology industry for nearly 60 years. This next-generation learning and collaboration space brings together technology companies and skilled students to explore challenges and develop responsive solutions and solve real-world problems.A space like this in the heart of downtown Vancouver builds the capacity to meet future skills in sectors critical to an inclusive, sustainable and innovative economy. To do.”

James Rout, Associate Vice President, Education Support and Innovation, BCIT –

“Tech Collider provides flexible and convenient access for tech sector entrepreneurs and professionals to collaborate with BCIT students and faculty to drive innovation across the workplace. It demonstrates BCIT’s leadership in driving engagement, lifelong learning and strategic workforce development.”

Sally Poon, BCIT Student (Computer Systems Technology), Student Association Downtown Chair –

“BCIT Tech Collider represents an opportunity for students to come together and collaborate, whether it is for our research or a project with industry. It has become an important space for student life on the BCIT downtown campus. It not only creates a sense of community with the industry.”

Cassandra Linklater, COO, Frontier Collective –

“We are experiencing a technological revolution as the world is changing rapidly and BCIT is helping to ensure the workforce of the future is developed. We know we need space, and BCIT Tech Collider offers an innovative way to make this happen.”

