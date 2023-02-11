Google: I’ve never been more aggressive with buying (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has confirmed its stock fell 8% yesterday as the market overreacted to Google’s AI chatbot event.

Moreover, despite persistent headwinds in the ad sales market, Google’s fourth quarter earnings were solid and not bad at all. Given that the market currently undervalues ​​technology companies such as Google, I think it’s entirely possible that Google’s stock will be undervalued.

An 8% drop in Google’s market valuation seems trivial to me. I also think the market and analysts are underestimating Google’s potential.

double miss is a distraction

Google made a splash by reporting a double miss in its fourth quarter sales and profits, but those misses are minor and don’t tell investors much.

My general take on earnings calls is that investors shouldn’t attach too much value to them.

Google earned $1.05 per share, versus the expected $1.20, 12.3% below expectations. Sales of $76.1 billion were 0.6% below expectations.

Revenue Phone (Alphabet Inc)

Google disappoints, but it’s also true that Google is a big company that makes a ton of cash.

Google’s fourth quarter revenue was $76.1 billion, up 1% year over year. Google’s advertising revenue was $59 billion, down 3.5% year over year. This is because the ad market correction continues to affect us.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (Alphabet Inc)

All in all, I think Google’s Q4 2022 earnings report was much stronger than the market is willing to give. Ad sales continue to face headwinds, but investors have factored in the possibility of slowing Google sales growth for more than a year. So, in my opinion, the current weakness in the ad sales market is well reflected in Google’s valuation. .

Market overreaction to chatbot ‘bard’

Google’s stock price fell 8% yesterday after Google’s new AI chatbot Bard answered a question incorrectly, wiping out nearly $100 billion in market value.

AI bots are currently a hot topic in the tech industry, thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot gaining huge popularity and notoriety in a short period of time after it was released to the public. The market may take Bard’s erroneous answer as an indication that Google is lagging behind his Microsoft, which invested in his OpenAI, in terms of developing AI capabilities.

That said, the race is just beginning, so it’s too early to make judgments about AI technology. Google has a huge profit base that it can leverage against Microsoft and other companies, as explained below.

In my opinion, the market has overreacted to this news item and I expect Google stock to recover from this unfair sell-off.

Huge profitability, great cash value per share, bargain valuation

The market reaction to the news item described in the previous paragraph is interesting to me. Because Google has such raw earnings power and deep pockets, tech companies rarely fall behind Microsoft in artificial intelligence.

Google’s earnings in 2022 were $59.98 billion, or $4.56 per share. That’s $5 billion in profit each month, showing that Google is making money faster than it can spend. And things seem to be improving in the future.

2024 earnings are expected to be $6.09 per share, resulting in a 16.4x earnings ratio. But Google has a lot of cash on its balance sheet, and I’d like to factor that into my valuation. The technology company reported total cash of $113.76 billion, equivalent to $8.65 per share, including marketable securities.

Google currently trades at $100, so about 9% of Google’s market capitalization is made up of cash (+ securities). After deducting this cash, Google’s earnings multiple is 15x, an attractive valuation for one of the world’s leading technology companies.

The market also expects Google’s earnings per share to recover by 19% in 2024, suggesting that weak ad sales will likely not be a problem next year.

Earnings Forecast (Yahoo Finance)

The “too early” problem

Loudly declaring that I am buying aggressively now opens the door to criticism if the stock continues to fall. there is always the possibility to do so.

I don’t think the “bard” report is particularly disappointing, but Google’s ad sales could get worse from where they are now.

Moreover, if for some reason Google fails AI chatbot business completely, the market reaction could be even harsher.

my conclusion

This is one of the few cases where we advise investors to be aggressive and load up their trucks with cheap Google stock.

Google has huge revenue potential ($5 billion per month) and the idea that Google is losing the AI ​​race to Microsoft is naive in my opinion.

With $59.97 billion in earnings and $8.65 in cash per share at the end of 2022, I believe Google is a very valuable company for long-term investors looking beyond its first quarter results. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4577204-google-stock-annual-earnings-power-cash-per-share-bargain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

