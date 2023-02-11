Despite a rocky start, Google’s AI chatbot Bard can beat ChatGPT and Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing, predicting top VC





AI war went from zero to 100 in a week. Microsoft has integrated an upgraded version of OpenAI’s buzzy ChatGPT technology into its search engines Bing and Edge browsers. And Bard, Google’s new ChatGPT competitor, has generated buzz and criticism, putting up a battle between his Google Search powerhouse and his second-placed Bing.

Google’s new AI chatbot Bard got off to a rocky start after it made a mistake by providing inaccurate information in a recorded demo this week. This is what ChatGPT and Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing have also done, but it doesn’t look good on Google’s new generative. The AI ​​rival that plunged the stock price of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. But according to Gaurav Gupta, a partner at his Lightspeed Venture Partners, which focuses on tech and AI startups, Bard’s fixation on his one mistake could, well, be a mistake. . He says it’s hard to tell if the failure was his one-off or a general problem. All of these models, including ChatGPT technology, had quirks when they were first released, he said. They will improve the model over time, he predicts. In the meantime, the big question is how to compare the two AI models and which one will prevail among real users.

Gupta told Fortune that the move by both companies to integrate AI into search represents a head-to-head competition. But he thinks one company has an edge over the other. Assuming the technology is on par or very close, the company with the highest circulation is more likely to win. And in this case it’s very clear who has it: Google.

The technology underlying ChatGPT, an AI question-answering chatbot launched by new $10 billion startup OpenAI from Microsoft, has gone viral for its creepy, human-like Q&A, and in recent months has attracted investors, It has fascinated engineers and general users. Googles Bard is an conversational AI service that utilizes his Google language model (aka LaMDA) for conversational applications.

Although not yet published (Google rolled it out to some testers this week), Bard is a regular article or link (typical Google-like search). According to a presentation in Paris this week, Google’s Bard will let users plan road trips or discuss buying an electric car.

On the other hand, OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology and Microsoft’s Bing integration are similar. Respond to user prompts in conversational language alongside regular links. Both bots have been trained on massive amounts of data, but Bing apparently uses the latest ChatGPT technology that can provide answers about real-time events (Microsoft claims the new Bing AI integration is better than ChatGPT). called powerful).

A current Google employee working on AI at the company told Fortune that timelines for AI projects have been accelerated and that Google is trying to respond very quickly. Bards’ demo accident is definitely a sober topic among Googlers, they said, much like chattering about the controversy on Twitter.

But both companies have ample funds to spend developing their AI efforts, relatively comparable talent, and access to research, leaving them in a constant race to release better and better models every six months. is exposed, said Gupta: So distribution is key here, he argues. In that sense, Google clearly has the upper hand, given how ubiquitous it is as a homepage for search. He compares it to the dominance of his Apple Pay over Google Pay: Apple Pay, which is widely distributed on the iPhone and is the default, despite what he calls comparable services. have a much larger market share.

But key to that equation is also the sheer amount of data Google actually has, and some would argue that Google has access to more data than Microsoft does, Gupta said. Google has all the search queries of all users who have ever searched, which can help Google train better models. They know which data sources are more reliable and which are more popular, and they can include the data they can get from YouTube for videos and incorporate that into their results, Gupta points out. (However, Microsoft has a Teams product).

On the other hand, Gupta believes that Google’s LaMDA is one of the best models that has ever existed, so it could be on par or even better when it comes to products.

Hedging their bets?

A notable and perhaps interesting element in this battle is that Google is also spending money on its obvious rivals in the AI ​​space. Just last week, the tech giant announced a partnership with his AI lab Anthropic. Anthropic is building another of his ChatGPT and bard-style bots called Claude. Anthropic was founded by his former OpenAI researcher, and Google also invested his $300 million in the startup.

In addition to the investment (Google reportedly acquired a 10% stake in the company), Google Cloud will become Anthropics’ preferred cloud provider for developing AI systems. Gupta, who has not invested in Anthropic, points out that there are new companies that need to train models, and there is demand for cloud infrastructure like Google Cloud and Amazon’s AWS. Additionally, Google needs to protect its advertising business from AI-powered rivals like his new Bing-ChatGPT technology mashup. In that sense, Google has both invested in a ChatGPT-type model with Anthropic and built its own, apparently working with his two separate businesses that operate mostly independently. looks like

But besides Microsoft, who could lose in Google’s AI move? A host of startups.

In Guptas’ eyes, things can get tough. He points out that some startups spend millions on models, assuming they can eventually monetize them. These models he has to update every six months, and each time the models cost more. This could create a hamster wheel scenario for startups funded in the AI ​​venture funding boom, with tech giants stepping up their version with nearly unlimited bankrolls. Most of the companies Lightspeeds Gupta has spoken to want to ensure their systems are compatible with both Google and Microsoft models, or open source models, which he says is imminent. increase.

For one thing, Gupta doesn’t think startups will find product-market fit and will probably go out of business or just use existing AI models from Google and Microsoft instead of building their own. Deaf suggests.

And some VCs predict the AI ​​wars will reach a stalemate as these technologies become commoditized. Wesley Chan, an early Google employee who founded projects like Google Analytics and Google Voice and now a venture investor in his company FPV Ventures, recently told Fortune in a decidedly prescient conversation that Microsoft He said he currently has the best in OpenAI. Then suddenly Google overtakes them a bit, and he one of the other guys with exorbitant amounts of money, like Amazon and Netflix, emerges as a dark horse. I didn’t see it coming. And what should these startups with no money do?

