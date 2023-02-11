5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. InnovationMap’s trending Houston tech and startup news included updates from Houston startups, Houston Tech his rodeo schedule, and more.

Early-Stage Accelerator Names Second Houston Cohort Finalists

Combining startups and software consultants, CodeLaunch is returning to Houston this spring. Photo via codelaunch.com

A traveling seed-stage accelerator announced its return to Houston and named a second cohort.

CodeLaunch, produced by Dallas-based constant and software development firm Improving and powered by Ohio-based VC network Cyrannus, returns to Houston. The company’s second Houston Accelerator event will take place on his March 2nd.

A new twist on the seed accelerator model, CodeLaunch combines a startup contest with a tech trade show to enable networking among attendees. Since its inception 10 years ago, the touring competition has contributed more than $1.4 million to the finalist and overall winner.

“CodeLaunch is a show of startups and rock and roll like you’ve never seen it before,” said Jason W. Taylor, President and Founder of CodeLaunch, in a news release. read more.

Tokyo-based multinational acquires Houston tech startup

Fluence Analytics has been sold to a multinational Japanese engineering and software giant. Image via FluenceAnalytics.com

A Houston company that provides analytical solutions within the chemical industry has exited to a Japanese company.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation has acquired Fluence Analytics Inc. in a transaction announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and are effective immediately, with the company operating as Yokogawa Fluence Analytics. Joining in 2022, Jay Manouchehri will continue as CEO of the company.

By joining forces with Yokogawa, we are able to maximize the value of our unique datasets, and we look forward to providing this added value to our customers. Digital transformation in the polymer and biopharmaceutical industry. ” read more.

Houston Biopharmaceutical Company Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

You can jump online and invest in this promising cell therapy startup.Photo by Getty Images

A clinical-stage company headquartered in Houston has launched an online fundraising campaign.

FibroBiologics, which develops fibroblast-based treatments for chronic diseases, has launched a campaign on equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. The platform allows anyone, regardless of net worth or income level, to invest in securities issued by startups.

According to a press release, the funding will be used to support Fibrobiologicals’ continued operations and advance its clinical programs in multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, wound care, life extension and cancer.

“We are delighted to partner with StartEngine on this campaign. StartEngine has over 600,000 investors as part of their community and has raised over $500 million for our clients,” said the founder of FibroBiologics. Pete O’Heeron, CEO and CEO, said in a release. . read more.

Houston Tech Rodeo Drops Schedule for 2023 Event

The Houston Tech Rodeo returns with a 2023 program that cuts across space, health, emerging tech and more. Image via houstontechrodeo.com

The Houston Tech Rodeo is back this year with the panel line-up and networking opportunities posted online.

The four-day summit was introduced by Houston Exponential in 2020 to spotlight Houston’s technology and startup ecosystem. Last year, HX changed ownership, turned into a for-profit business, and appointed Natara Branch as its new CEO. New ownership ushers in a new era of his HTR with AI-generated media, record-breaking finale goals for his event by CodeLaunch, and more.

“The biggest theme of this year’s Tech Rodeo is awareness,” Branch tells InnovationMap. “We’re asking entrepreneurs what resources are out there, that they’re supported, and that there’s all these entities here that are acting in a way that’s really centered around supporting them. I want you to know. Read more.

The income required to live in the top 1% of Texas is:

This is how the other half lives. Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Especially when it’s easy to get a peek at what life is like for the ‘one percent’, I wonder how the ‘other half of life’ has become obsolete.In a new report from SmartAsset , reveals how much money it takes to be considered the top 1% in Texas.

With two Houston suburbs ranked among the richest cities in Texas in a recent report, it’s clear pockets of wealth dot the Lone Star state. But how much do you really need in your pocket to earn in the top 1%?

Texas tops the list with annual income of $641,400, but is only in the top 5% with $258,400. read more.

