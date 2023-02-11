Google employee fired for ‘inaccurate calculations’ confused about severance pay





Image: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Google last month miscalculated the number of shares it said laid-off employees would receive as part of their retirement package. The company laid off his 12,000 employees, marking the largest layoffs in Google’s history.

A new email reviewed by Business Insider confirms that there were inaccurate calculations and, in some cases, reduced inventory counts.

First of all, I would like to apologize for the inaccurate calculations in the initial notification email. According to Business Insider, the support site, detailed documentation, and severance package described in the publication were correct, but were incorrectly reflected in the emails they sent.

Google’s stock price was miscalculated because the company counted its stock price twice. The severance package included a minimum of 16 weeks of continued pay, plus an additional two weeks for each year the person worked at his Google.

A message from CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would also pay each employee a bonus for 2022 and the rest of the vacation period, while providing six months of medical insurance, job placement services, and immigration support. The message states that the reductions are based on internal reviews and are valid across all areas of the company, including product areas, functions, levels, and regions.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement to Gizmodo that payments to laid-off employees were 100% accurate and that it had corrected its inventory calculations. Meanwhile, the former employee expressed confusion to his Business Insider, with a source saying:

A Google spokesperson said: “We have followed up and corrected our calculations, which states that all departing employees are eligible to receive both notice period and severance pay salaries and share units, as well as unused 2022 bonuses. Facts remain the same: vacation, six months of health care, and extra support.

