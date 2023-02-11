Accelerating innovation from concept to function NPS > United States Navy > News-Story





In recent months, President Biden and the Defense Innovation Board have called on the Pentagon to step up innovation, with President Biden arguing that “we must maintain military superiority.”

In response to this call, Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro called on the Department of the Navy to restore its technological superiority and urged leaders of the Navy and commercial industry to double down on innovation. It encourages us to stay ahead of our pacing challenges.

“The threats we face are demanding that we do more,” del Toro said at this year’s Surface Naval Association (SNA) National Symposium.

Del Toro is seeking a bold new vision for the naval education and innovation ecosystem as part of its goal to accelerate innovation in every corner of naval operations. At the heart of this vision is his Del Toro’s recent announcement to establish a Naval Innovation Center at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS).

Focused on meeting this challenge, NPS incorporates a portfolio of current and future initiatives that form the operational concept of the initial Naval Innovation Center. Together, these efforts help move research solutions from idea to impact, leveraging a cross-institutional approach to a repeatable innovation process to add value faster and at scale. increase.

“Education is a key link in this work,” Del Toro said. “Our institution has great potential and opportunity.”

Located on the NPS campus in Monterey, California, the Naval Innovation Center is near the center of the nation’s technology corridor and a critical resource for the Navy and Marine Corps. The Naval Innovation Center works with the defense industry base, technology sector, and academia to solve complex challenges through applied research, analysis, prototyping, and experimentation.

While the Naval Innovation Center’s announcement at NPS is new, research focused on innovation and its processes has a long history at NPS. In fact, NPS is the only educational institution in his DON that offers advanced qualifications, executive education, and a master’s degree in innovation. NPS is one of 24 Naval Innovation Centers and the only center with both a research university and a designated defense laboratory.

But as Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said at the 2023 SNA National Symposium, “From prototype to low-rate production, the challenge is to introduce new systems, new platforms and new capabilities in a timely manner. .”

Gilday expanded on this approach, calling on the Navy to move “as quickly as possible, but in an and purposeful manner.” As such, the service has increased confidence in the impact of the proposed solution before investing in extensions.

The Naval Innovation Center at NPS organizes the challenges that underpin major operational problems, comes up with possible solutions that apply new technologies to those problems, builds prototypes, and develops the minimum viable solutions. By working together and experimenting, they represent a new university-wide approach to systematically addressing Navy priorities. Facilitate the transition to combat capability.

“NPS’s NIC operational concept relies on a combination of old and new processes to establish a complete innovation cycle. Solutions conceived through the Innovation Continuing Workshop, prototyped and tested by the Navy Innovation Exchange Team, and prepared for an acquisition strategy through the Department of Defense’s Innovation Capstone Project.”

As part of its innovation cycle, NPS conducts a year-long analytical campaign each year through the War Innovation Continuum (WIC), which focuses on a single overarching naval combat theme. Since 2009, WIC presents a thoughtful approach to curating relevant issues and promotes human design ideation, proposing concepts and capabilities to address complex combat challenges.

Each campaign will launch in the fall through a week-long WIC workshop. In this workshop, an interdisciplinary concept generation team will pitch ideas on how to meet related conceptual and functional challenges. These teams are made up of NPS faculty, warrior scholars, Navy sponsors, industry participants, and sailors and Marines from the Fleet and Fleet Marine Corps. Through workshops, academic courses, capstone projects, wargames, research activities, ship designs, papers, white papers, prototyping and experimentation, minimal viable concepts emerge and are explored in the remaining three quarters. increase. Future approaches to WIC will align with and inform the Navy’s Analytical Master Plan (AMP) and his future AMP learning campaigns.

Another component of the cycle consists of the newly formed Naval Innovation Exchange (NIX) team. By driving ideas and prototyping through rigorous testing and evaluation, students, faculty and industry innovators are poised to accelerate technology adoption through iterative, interdisciplinary research cycles.

The NIX team collaborates across educational programs to conduct research “sprints” that identify technically informed opportunities for adopting new technologies to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Corps. In its early days, his NIX team was formed to solve operational problems and aligned with the key enabling features identified in the CNO’s Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) implementation framework. Specifically, it includes Intelligent Autonomous Systems (IAS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Additive Manufacturing (AM). .

“We are innovation-driven at NPS,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Randy Pugh, director of the Naval Warfare Institute (NWSI). State-of-the-art processes, tools, and physical spaces that enable them to combine what they learn with operational insights to solve real problems alongside faculty, shipbuilding engineers, and industry entrepreneurs. “

Project-focused partnerships with industry are facilitated by Collaborative Research and Development Agreements (CRADA) that catalyze innovation. The NIX team brings together thought leaders to expand the solution capabilities and capabilities of the Naval Research and Development Organization (NR&DE) through iterative development and experimentation with end-users to accelerate innovation cycles.

NPS Field Experiments began in 2002 and have fostered innovation and collaboration between the Department of Defense, federal and state government agencies, industry and academia. Field testing events utilize participation from Special Operations Forces (SOF), Army and Air National Guard, and first responders to provide feedback on effectiveness, affordability, and feasibility of new technologies Did.

In 2012, the Joint Interagency Field Experiment (JIFX) program evolved from the successful NPS field investigation in collaboration with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). JIFX is focused on providing DOD and federal agencies with field experiment resources and innovative collaborative learning environments, with information systems capable of addressing unique scientific and technological capability gaps.

Currently, JIFX conducts quarterly events to advance research and discovery of unmanned systems and self-driving vehicles and related enabling capabilities. His JIFX events to date include swarm tactical exercises with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology Research Laboratory, a winged UAS vertical launch demonstration, and covert confined area launches with industry partners. recovery, and quadrotor UAVs were included. is currently used as a lightweight, low-cost intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solution for the Marine Corps. Camp Roberts, the Army National Guard facility in Paso Robles, California, and his NPS JIFX event in Monterey Bay provide a means to evaluate new technologies and prototypes developed in collaboration with NPS warrior scholars.

Multiple NPS programs offer opportunities for innovation capstone projects that develop cross-functional solutions for operationally-minded strategic leaders and combat effectiveness. NPS’s Defense Administration is currently piloting the Innovation Capstone Project, a unique focus on developing acquisition strategies to drive technology transition to programmed capabilities.

Defense management innovation integrates technology, acquisition, and operational domains in education and research to translate technology into combat capability. The focus is on identifying future features and platforms with modernization in mind. Hardware is upgradeable and software is updateable at the speed of innovation. A defense management innovation capstone project begins with an identified program executive office (PEO). PEOs are responsible for developing and acquiring platform and combat solutions, critical to enabling the transfer of innovative capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps.

OR&I at NPS is a collaborative academic community that delivers capabilities at the speed of technology, from a transactional mindset to facilitate lowering barriers to collaboration, attracting industry partners and providing organizational support to project management. We are building a framework for evolving to a defense-industrial approach. change.

“NPS has built this incredible network of strengths and research capabilities,” says Smith. “Our work at OR&I aims not only to encourage research projects, but also to pave the way for successful research projects through the development phase. We need to complete the cycle and put these solutions into the hands of combatants.”

OR&I has developed several new mechanisms to expedite the innovation process and optimize the NPS’s Naval Innovation Center as a distinct naval capability, fusing defense education and research with operational insight and industrial technology to Accelerate innovation for ocean dominance.

“Education and research are two sides of the same innovation coin at NPS,” says Smith. “The Naval Innovation Center as a technology accelerator he optimizes NPS. Innovation in NPS is about accelerating impact. Applied research and hands-on innovation experiential learning provides solutions and solutions leaders. nurture.”

Warfighter and warfighting development at NPS fosters technical leadership and decision-making advantages.

NPS graduates return to the fleet with knowledge, skills and a proven ability to apply what they learn. Meanwhile, the Naval Innovation Center will accelerate research concepts and extend them into capabilities that help bridge the gap with end-her users.

“I think the U.S. Navy is great at understanding the art of war and its integration with the science of war,” Gilday said.

NPS is where science meets the art of warfare.

