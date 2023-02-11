Google Nest Doorbell review from a HomeKit fan’s point of view





While building a new home, I found myself having a hard time deciding which doorbell to use. I’ve always been a fan of the privacy and security his HomeKit Secure Video offers, but I was also looking for a doorbell with 24/7 recording capabilities. I found myself torn between HomeKit’s love of privacy and my need for 24/7 recording. A lot of research led me to Google’s Nest Doorbell. It gave me the 24/7 recording capabilities he was looking for, but I was hesitant by the lack of end-to-end encryption. But in the end, I decided to stick with the Nest doorbell. This is because it is not a camera in the house. The benefits of 24/7 recording capabilities outweighed any concerns about encryption.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and all things Apple’s smart home framework.

Google Nest Doorbell Hardware

The Google Nest Doorbell is solidly built and was easy to set up. I appreciate that because it’s fixed to the wiring of a traditional doorbell, it made the installation process much easier than if I had to rely on battery power. worked seamlessly with That was a nice bonus. If you don’t have traditional wiring, Google also has a battery-powered option, but no 24/7 recording option.

The Google Nest Doorbell has a high-quality camera and excellent night vision. Even at night with the lights off on the porch, you can still see clearly who is on the porch. The motion detection with zone feature is also very accurate, only alerting me if someone is in front of my door and not on the street. It is especially useful as it eliminates the false alarms it causes. Plus, you can easily set it to ignore pets. This is great as we have cats roaming our neighborhood and eliminates false alarms caused by it.

Compare the Google Home app and the Apple Home app

The Google Home app isn’t as polished (in my opinion) as the HomeKit app, but it’s still pretty user-friendly. They appreciate being able to view live and recorded video from their Google Nest Doorbell, customize motion detection settings, and talk to visitors through the doorbell speaker. I’m currently using the beta version of the upcoming redesigned Google Home app and I really like it compared to the older version. It has a more modern, sleek design and is more intuitive to operate. As someone who’s been using HomeKit for years, it’s interesting to spend time in another ecosystem.

One area where I feel HomeKit outperforms the Google Assistant is automation. Here’s a simple example:

My residential security alarm is inside HomeKit and Google Home. You can create automations with HomeKit. Opening the door during certain hours will turn on the outdoor HomeKit lights because the door is exposed with HomeKit. I can’t reproduce the same automation on Google Home. It looks like automation with door sensors is coming soon. Add Nest Doorbell to HomeKit

Longtime HomeKit Weekly readers know I love the Starling Home Hub. This is the easiest way if you have a Google Nest product you want to use with HomeKit. Simply connect your device to the network, download the app and get up and running in no time. Putting this product on the network was another part of my decision making. This app guides you through connecting your HomeKit environment to your Google Nest environment.

When the Google Nest doorbell is added to HomeKit via the Starling Home Hub, you get all the benefits of the HomeKit doorbell found on other devices. One of the main advantages, in my opinion, is the Apple TV integration. With Starling Home, a Nest doorball will appear on your Apple TV screen when someone rings. The Starling Home Hub also enables support for his HomeKit Secure Video on the Nest doorbell. This doesn’t mean you can expect your video data to have end-to-end encryption, as Google will continue to stream videos, but it could potentially avoid paying for a Nest Aware subscription. You can also use the Nest camera’s motion sensor within HomeKit automation. A possible example is an exterior light turning on when motion is detected. You can also create automation for when the doorbell button is pressed.

Overall Thoughts on HomeKit’s Google Nest Doorball

I’m sometimes skeptical of Google, but when it comes to outdoor cameras, they make a really great product.The Google Nest Doorbell looks great and comes in a range of colors. Offers 10 days of 24/7 recording through a Nest Aware subscription for $120/year with unlimited cameras. It’s a great product on its own, but I think adding it to HomeKit via the Starling Home Hub makes his HomeKit doorbell the best on the market. Automation gives you all the benefits of HomeKit products. I especially like the Apple TV integration, and the price of the hub alone makes it worth it.

If you want to learn more about Google Nest Doorbell, check out our 9to5Google guide. The Starling Home Hub can be purchased from the company’s website. Google Nest Doorbell can be purchased directly from Amazon, Best Buy, or Google.

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more Apple news, watch 9to5Mac on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2023/02/10/homekit-users-perspective-on-the-google-nest-doorbell/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos