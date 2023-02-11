Destructive lawsuits by patent trolls are stifling innovation in US medical technology





Editor’s Note: Tom Price served as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services from February 2017 to September 2017 and a member of the House of Representatives from 2005 to 2017.

The US healthcare sector is now also a technology sector. Every stage of the healthcare system relies on modern technology, from the development of new medicines and treatments, to the tools doctors use to treat their patients, and how patients track and manage their condition. But as healthcare and technology become more connected, there are new obstacles to continued innovation. Among them are devastating patent infringement lawsuits.

A McKinsey & Company report on the future of healthcare in the United States released last year pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst for new healthcare technology solutions, highlighting the innovation driven by the pandemic pressures on healthcare. mentioned the possibility of expanding the The system as a reason to be optimistic about the industry. This is an important silver lining surrounding a devastating global pandemic that requires adjustments in federal policy and regulation to ensure that breakthrough medical advances are realized. I have.

Patent infringement lawsuits by shell companies known as patent trolls are hindering innovation in a variety of fields, including healthcare. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the federal agency responsible for promoting effective intellectual property policy, will prevent these frivolous legal challenges from impeding the development and implementation of promising new healthcare technologies. Responsible.

Wearables could be worth nearly $200 billion by 2030

Nowhere is the relationship between health and technology clearer than with the proliferation of wearable medical devices. An accurate forecast for the growth of the wearable medical device industry will reach $196.6 billion by 2027. $188.4 billion by 2030. $174.5 billion by 2030, but all estimates point to rapid expansion. Devices from fitness, heart rate and sleep trackers to wearable ECGs and blood pressure monitors all point the way modern medicine is heading. And as telemedicine services become more commonplace, so will new technologies that make these virtual interactions seamless.

However, the cutting-edge health innovations needed to improve care are susceptible to patent trolling. combined with the influx of medical devices make them attractive targets for opportunistic lawsuits.

Patent Troll is a paper company. Many people try to describe themselves as little innovators, but they are nothing like that. Instead, they purchase a broad portfolio of non-specific patents and use them to file patent infringement claims against companies that have made technological advances and developed and produced new and innovative products. The negative outcome of this litigation could be the direct cost of settling the patent troll and ending the case, or the costly legal defenses and indirect aggressiveness that would prevent the startup from receiving investment funding. Both lawsuits. Either way, it wastes time and resources and prevents new, exciting and useful innovations.

Congress is trying to make things worse

Although some experts predict an increase in patent trolling activity, particularly in relation to medical technology inventions that rely heavily on software implementations, patent trolling is still no small problem. In 2021, the patent troll was responsible for his over 60% of all patent litigation in the United States. There is no doubt that it will be abused against companies that develop new medical technologies and devices.

The USPTO has a responsibility to protect medical innovators by providing adequate recourse for victims of patent troll lawsuits. Since its inception in 2011, the Patent Office’s Patent Trial Board (PTAB) has been a forum for victims of frivolous lawsuits to have patents used in claims against them examined by expert judges. It is By weeding out low-quality patents during the examination process, the PTAB protects innovators from the worst abuses of the US patent system.

The former USPTO Director unilaterally implemented a rule change that restricted access to PTAB reviews, giving trolls a further edge. However, under interim guidance announced by current Director Kathi Vidal, the USPTO appears to be withdrawing these changes. This is welcome news for legitimate innovators.

It is now up to the Patent Office to complete the restoration of PTAB examination by reinforcing Secretary Vidal’s guidance with formal rulemaking. Our ability to improve healthcare in the United States is tied to advances in medical technology. Useless patent litigation should not be a hindrance to medical progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medtechdive.com/news/opinion-patent-trolls-medtech-industry-USPTO/642376/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos