Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in a Malayalam film





On Friday, Google celebrated the 120th birthday of PK Rosy, the first female lead in a Malayalam film, with a graffiti. Google said Rosie’s story is related to conversations about representation in the media and that she is an inspiration to many.

PK Rosie was born in 1903 in Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala. Google praised her actress’ performance, and at a time when the performing arts were discouraging for many sections of society, especially for women, Rosie was a barrier for her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). broke down. Although she was never recognized for her own work during her lifetime, her Rosys story is relevant to conversations about representation in the media. Today, her story is a motivation and inspiration for many. “

She encountered many hurdles during her childhood and faced stiff resistance from several parts of society as she belonged to a Dalit and Christian community. Her family background was very humble, as she worked menial jobs to support her family.

Rosy performed beautifully in Kakkarissi theater, a folk theater in Kerala that mixes both Tamil and Malayalam.

In her first film, Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child, 1928), she played the role of Sarojini, an upper-caste Nair girl. After the film, the actress faced a fierce backlash, with Rosie being stoned at her first showing, she faced opposition from orthodox religious groups who equated the film with prostitution. Rosie had to flee her home, but she was later burned by social groups.

In the aftermath of this backlash, the film’s director, her co-star JC Daniel, went bankrupt and copies of the film are untraceable.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/google-doodle-celebrates-birth-anniversary-of-pk-rosy-first-female-lead-in-malayalam-cinema-11676040298513.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos