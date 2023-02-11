Tampa Tech Scene Soars: Information Technology Job Market Experiences Unprecedented Growth





Over 3,700 new jobs projected by 2027

Tampa’s tech industry is thriving and shows no signs of slowing down. The information technology sector has seen significant growth in the Tampa Bay area over the past five years, with job growth he increased 30%.

According to recent data from Chmura JobsEQ Data, provided by the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, the growth of this tech industry in Tampa is expected to continue, adding more than 3,700 jobs by 2027, a total of 14%. expected to grow.

The rise in tech jobs has also spurred growth in tech businesses, with the number of companies in the IT industry in the region growing from about 13,400 in 2017 to about 17,000 in 2021, a 27% increase over the past five years.

These figures demonstrate the growing importance of the technology industry to the region’s economic growth, bringing diversity and job creation to the region and further cementing Tampa’s position as a technology and innovation hub. I am making things.

As the tech industry continues to thrive in Tampa, more and more people are drawn here to join the excitement. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said: We are committed to supporting local businesses and creating an environment where people can easily start and grow tech companies. With a focus on innovation, economic growth, and commitment to its residents, Tampa’s technology industry is poised for even greater success in the years to come. ”

The city government is working to create a favorable environment for entrepreneurs and small businesses, streamlining the permitting process and simplifying the process for becoming a city contractor or vendor. In addition, the city has adopted a more supportive attitude towards small business owners.

As a result of these efforts, Tampa Bay is ranked as the number two city for small business employment in the nation. Not only is it the number one city for women-owned businesses, it is also emerging as a leader in new industries such as cybersecurity. This is reflected in Forbes’ ranking as the number one emerging technology hub.

Information technology is one of the fastest growing industries,” said Craig J. Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. Cybersecurity, fintech and healthtech representatives finding Tampa to be an ideal place to grow their businesses. ”

Paragon Cyber ​​Solutions, LLC is an example of a growing business in Tampa. This African American, female, and veteran owned small business. The company provides cybersecurity and compliance services to reduce the risk of cyberattacks. The company is celebrating its new headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 10, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., attended by Mayor Castor, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, and his partners in the community.

Courtney H. Jackson, Founder and CEO of Paragon Cyber ​​Solutions, LLC, said: “We have had a lot of support from the Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the City of Tampa, the mayor, as well as other business owners.”

According to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Tampa currently has more than 50,000 residents in technical jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampa.gov/news/tampas-tech-scene-soars-information-technology-job-market-experiences-unprecedented-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos