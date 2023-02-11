Google vs. Microsoft in the AI ​​race





CoinDesk Content Chief of Staff Pete Pachal joins “Mornings with Maria” to discuss Microsoft’s use of AI in its Bing search engine, attacks on Big Tech, and the future of AI and cryptocurrency.

Google and Microsoft, the top two search engine providers, have announced a series of new artificial intelligence innovations for their platforms.

Google announced Bard on Monday, followed by Microsoft’s all-new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser.

Google interactive updates to your search experience

Bard is an conversational AI service powered by LaMDA open to trusted testers. This app utilizes information from her web to provide fresh and quality responses.

On Wednesday, Google announced new AI-powered features for its Search, Maps, and Lens apps.

“In the coming months, you will be able to use Lens to ‘search the screen’ on Android around the world. With this technology, you can search what you see in your photos and videos in your favorite websites and apps you know and love, such as Messages and apps. Video App — Never leave an app or experience. ”

Google stock plummets after chatbot ‘bard’ gives bad answers

Other updates include immersive and live views of Google Maps, as well as new features for electric vehicle (EV) drivers and people walking, biking, or using public transit.

Immersive views are rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with more cities coming in the coming months, including Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice.

Microsoft’s new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge

WHAT IS CHATGPT? WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE AI CHATBOTS THAT POWER MICROSOFT BING

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s AI upgrades to the Bing search engine and Edge web browser are designed to combine searching, browsing, and chat into one integrated experience that users can invoke from anywhere on the web. .

“We estimate that there are 10 billion search queries per day, and half of them go unanswered,” Microsoft said in a release. “This is because people are using search to do things it wasn’t meant to do. It’s great for finding websites, but often falls short for more complex questions and tasks. Too much.”

The company, co-founded by Bill Gates, says the unified experience will deliver better search results, complete answers, and a new chat experience.

Microsoft stops selling some WINDOWS 10 downloads

Additionally, the Edge browser includes AI capabilities, a new look, and two new features (chat and compose).

With Edge Sidebar, you can ask for a summary of long financial reports to get the key points. Then use the chat feature to ask for comparisons to your competitors’ financials and automatically tabulate them.

You can also ask Edge to help you create content such as LinkedIn posts. You can then get help updating the tone, format, and length of your post. Edge understands which web page you are viewing and adapts accordingly.

AI upgrades, the latest series between Google and Microsoft

Students use laptops to create programs. Boys and girls learning to code at school. (iStock/iStock)

Google’s upgrade comes in the face of Microsoft’s growing market share, bolstered by a new Bing search engine and a more powerful version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Last month, Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in its artificial intelligence lab and ChatGPT designer OpenAI.

The joint announcement marks the third phase of Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI through a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs and ensure the benefits of the technology are shared globally. I am emphasizing.

The agreement will expand the collaboration between the two companies to include AI supercomputing and research in 2019-2020, while allowing both companies to independently commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies. Become.

ChatGPT is a chatbot built on top of the parent company’s GPT-3 series language model.

Conversational bots make use of large databases to answer user questions and create other content on various subjects. Responses include answers, essays, legal summaries, and computer code, among many other forms.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 94.57 -0.44 -0.46%MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 263.10 -0.52 -0.20%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/google-vs-microsoft-in-ai-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos