Bard and other AI features should be branded as Google Assistant





Over the next few months and years, Google will add AI-powered features to its core apps and significantly change the experience. There are some similarities with this first wave of additions and it will be interesting to see how the company brands them. Assistant seems pretty obvious.

Similarities Between Generative AI and Assistants

Generative Text AI can find information and present it in a direct and natural way. You can use them to find answers to sensitive questions or create any form of text. Essentially, this new technology can do things for you that previously required a little more work.

As of last May, Google said its goal for the Assistant was to make everyday tasks as easy as possible.

Instantly generated, direct answers help address your assistant’s biggest pain points. It’s frustrating when the Assistant can’t answer something verbally, either because it’s not a simple fact in Google’s knowledge graph, or because it can’t be answered with a featured snippet.

With Bard (just a tentative name for an conversational Al service), assistants go even further and perform more complex tasks, such as creating travel itineraries, helping people start hobbies, and helping them make purchasing decisions. can be executed.

These interactions would greatly benefit from Google’s upcoming work to allow the Assistant to ignore hmm, interruptions, natural pauses, and other self-corrections, so longer exchanges can be frustrating or error-prone. less likely to occur.

Conversation is a natural extension of Assistant, especially when the primary interaction is voice.

All about Google Assistant

Google could greatly improve the Assistant by simply adding experiences derived from Bard or another LaMDA. However, it would make sense if Google’s generative AI capabilities were branded as Assistant in other apps.

When LaMDA was first announced at I/O 2021, Google said it would bring conversations into Assistant, Search and Workspace. We’ve seen the beginnings of generative AI in search, and Pichai said Wednesday that it’s working to bring large-scale language models to Gmail and Docs.

There is some precedent for shared names. Smart Reply is found in Gmail, Google Chat, Android, and even Docs (comments), while Smart Compose is in his Gmail, Docs, and Gboard. Of course, the branding of Smart Reply and Compose as features is far from on par with the product.

Ultimately, generative AI capabilities complete the task. Compose an email or answer a question to accomplish a task. This assistance is very much in line with what people expect from her Google Assistant.

Over the past year, Google has focused on improving the voice aspect of the Assistant, but has fallen behind other Assistant brands such as driving modes, snapshots, and memory. Its purpose is to make interacting with your Assistant more natural by reducing the need for Hey Google with quick phrases on Pixel phones and Nest Hub Max. Smart displays also support look-and-talk by simply making eye contact to issue commands.

An assistant that creates a hypothetical AI button that appears in Chrome that analyzes and takes action on a web page, especially for a keyboard-first experience, directly contradicts it, but the common G You’ll see a different logo representing chat with Google, which I think is better than the company that appears. (Just in case: Google Chat is used.)

after all this is google

That said, Google has a track record of wanting users to perceive Google as the end and end of all knowledge. Assistant was announced as your personal Google. Additionally, the launch word is Hey Google, not Hey Assistant.

Looking at the landscape, Microsoft’s biggest AI debut is simply called the new Bing, with the Bing logo in the top right corner of Edge. That chatbot is simply called chat mode. Talking to search engines feels weird to me. Especially since chatbots are trying to inject some personality into tools that we want to be direct, if not sterile.

Another approach Google should take is to not give these generative AI features uniform names and treat them as separate features within each app such as Gmail or Docs. It’s not very exciting, nor does it emphasize the point that something new is spreading across the company.

From Gmail and Calendar to Maps and Photos, Google likes to name its products. It’s not the most exciting branding, but you know what the service does by name. The same principles should apply to AI products that are radically transformative and supportive.

