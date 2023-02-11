News publishers wary of Microsoft Bing chatbot’s media diet





The ChatGPT tool released by OpenAI in November is known to plagiarize and lightly rewrite human text. Several large US public school systems, including New York City, have banned the use of ChatGPT. Bing uses a Microsoft AI system called Prometheus, which is built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and tweaked to give users safer and more timely search results.

When asked at Microsoft’s media event this week about how the new Bing search could plagiarize the work of human writers, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s chief consumer marketing officer, said that traffic would go to content creators. The company said it was very concerned about whether it could be brought back. The links that the Bing chatbot includes at the end of each response are intended to make it easier for people to visit and click on those sites, he said. Microsoft’s Roulston declined to share information about how many early testers clicked on these citation links to access the source.

Publishers are now weighing whether to fight back against Microsoft. The friendly partners who sided with them in Congress and largely helped fight search giant Google are at the forefront of the race to inject chat technology into search.

No revenue is returned to news publications unless there is a specific agreement. Daniel Coffey, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the News Media Alliance, a trade association of his more than 2,000 print and online publications worldwide, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, said: “It’s a big problem for the industry,” he said. WIRED’s parent company, Condo Nast, is also part of the group.

Without any compensation, Coffeey’s Bing chatbot attributes aren’t great for our tastes. Asked if Bing has considered asking members to stop using their content in its new search feature, she said there is debate on the topic.

Other news industry groups are also closely monitoring search chatbots. Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, an industry group, is very concerned about the role this revolutionary technology, which has the potential to do good, will play in the exponential spread of misinformation. I’m here. Real journalism costs real money. It is in self interest for a big tech platform to negotiate a fair content licensing deal with a news publisher.

Google and Microsoft pay some publishers to distribute their content in various apps and features, such as some search results as required by European law. Microsoft’s MSN web portal remains a major driver of traffic and license sales for some publishers. Google is promoting a licensing scheme called News Showcase, which distributes articles to Google News and its Discover newsfeed app.

But a bot called Bard, under development by Bing and Google, offers a new chatbot experience that goes beyond just the links, short previews and thumbnails typical of technology platforms. These are touted as a way to use AI to immerse users in conversations, giving them the information they need quickly and fluidly without leaving the chat box. As web users spend more time with bots and less time clicking links, publishers can be cut off from subscription, advertising, and referral sales.

