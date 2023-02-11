What’s new in Google Chrome 111





The next version of Chrome has some serious PIP improvements ready

Even with better competition (and sometimes faster), Google Chrome is still the most used browser on the web. The company works hard to achieve this goal and continues to send out new releases every month or so. Same for 111. Everything new in Chrome 111 is here.

TODAY’S ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CHROME 111 MAY BRING BIG IMPROVEMENTS TO PICTURE-IN-PICTURE MODE

Picture-in-picture mode has always been pretty rudimentary since it was added to Chrome, whether on desktop or mobile. Google wants to change that. The company has introduced a new Document PiP API that allows developers to run arbitrary HTML elements in picture-in-picture.

This means that developers are no longer limited to just displaying videos in the mode, which could lead to richer experiences. Here are some examples of what you can see with this feature.

This feature will enter trial testing in Chrome 111 and will ship after Chrome 115. Google provides details for developers.

Chrome 111 makes web app page transitions smoother

Google continues its quest to make web apps feel as native as possible. In Chrome 111, we are shipping a new View Transitions API that we first started testing in Chrome 104. This makes it easy for developers to add smooth transitions between individual web app pages. It’s already possible to add smooth animated transitions using CSS, but the API should make the process easier for developers.

Chrome 111 shows you how many files you’re downloading simultaneously on your desktop

Google Chrome is working on a new way to view downloads on desktop. Instead of individual downloads appearing as tabs in the bottom bar, the redesigned Download Manager sits in the top right corner of the browser interface next to the address bar. As already seen in Canary and Developer versions of Chrome 111, this so-called download bubble shows the number of active downloads at a given time.

This functionality is currently still hidden behind the chrome://flags#download-bubble and chrome://flags#download-bubble-v2 flags. You have to manually enable it to see the counter.

Chrome 111 automatically revokes unused website permissions

Websites may ask for additional permissions. Some need access to the microphone and camera to enable video chat, others want to send notifications. Chrome can help you with that. Starting with Chrome 111, the browser will automatically revoke his website permissions that have not been used or accessed in the last two months.

Google may change your browser settings to[安全性チェック]We will make the process transparent in our section, detailing which rights have been revoked from which website. This is part of a broader effort to make safety checks more aggressive, and Chrome features also disable other unused web app features.

Install or update Chrome 111

If you want to try out the new Chrome Beta, download it from the Chrome website for desktop computers. On Android, it’s available on the Play Store separately from the stable version. You can also get Chrome 111 Beta from APK Mirror.

