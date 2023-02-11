Opinion | DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit against Google shows promise





Google’s Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California on June 27, 2022. (Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images)

February 11, 2023 7:00 AM EST

comment on this story

comment

Google has been embroiled in so many antitrust lawsuits over the past few years that it’s easy to assume that the latest lawsuit is no different. But the Justice Department lawsuit announced last month deserves close attention, not because it’s testing some groundbreaking competition theory, but because it isn’t.

When most Americans think of Google, they think of a giant search engine. Of course it is. But unlike another Justice Department lawsuit filed under the previous administration, the latest lawsuit doesn’t focus on the power the company holds over what we look for on the internet. Instead, it focuses on what we don’t go looking for or see: advertising. The argument is relatively simple. Google dominates this market, playing a key role in technology in every aspect of the advertising stack. In a nutshell, this is how it works:

Websites use what are called publisher ad servers to determine how to sell ads.

Google owns a tool commonly known as DoubleClick for Publishers*, which the DOJ estimates accounts for approximately 90% of the publisher ad server market.

Websites and advertisers buy and sell space on digital ad exchanges.

Google owns the Google Ad Exchange* (AdX). This is the tool where the transaction between the website and the advertiser actually takes place. According to DOJ, AdX has about 50% of the market share.

Advertisers use tools that allow them to identify their target audience.

Google owns an industry-leading tool for buying ad space across the web called DV360.

It also owns Google Ads, a tool for buying ads on Google’s own and third-party sites such as Search and YouTube.

*DoubleClick for Publishers and Google Ad Exchange are now one product, Google Ad Manager.

Source: DOJ Antitrust Complaint Against Google, January 2023

Websites use what are called publisher ad servers to determine how to sell ads.

Google owns a tool commonly known as DoubleClick for Publishers*, which the DOJ estimates accounts for approximately 90% of the publisher ad server market.

Websites and advertisers buy and sell space on digital ad exchanges.

Google owns the Google Ad Exchange* (AdX). This is the tool where the transaction between the website and the advertiser actually takes place. According to DOJ, AdX has about 50% of the market share.

Advertisers use tools that allow them to identify their target audience.

Google owns an industry-leading tool for buying ad space across the web called DV360.

It also owns Google Ads, a tool for buying ads on Google’s own and third-party sites such as Search and YouTube.

*DoubleClick for Publishers and Google Ad Exchange are now one product, Google Ad Manager.

Source: DOJ Antitrust Complaint Against Google, January 2023

Websites use what are called publisher ad servers to determine how to sell ads.

Google owns a tool commonly known as DoubleClick for Publishers*, which the DOJ estimates accounts for approximately 90% of the publisher ad server market.

Websites and advertisers buy and sell space on digital ad exchanges.

Google owns the Google Ad Exchange* (AdX). This is the tool where the transaction between the website and the advertiser actually takes place. According to DOJ, AdX has about 50% of the market share.

Advertisers use tools that allow them to identify their target audience.

Google owns an industry-leading tool for buying ad space across the web called DV360.

It also owns Google Ads, a tool for buying ads on Google’s own and third-party sites such as Search and YouTube.

*DoubleClick for Publishers and Google Ad Exchange are now one product, Google Ad Manager.

Source: DOJ Antitrust Complaint Against Google, January 2023

So what’s the problem? The DOJ says Google has a monopoly over the entire ad market, controlling every point in the ad stack to dominate every other aspect and inflating fees from website publishers and advertisers along the way. It is said that it is pulling out The interesting thing about this debate is how uninteresting it is compared to other debates the government has had recently. There is no attempt to argue that competition for competition’s sake, rather than simply consumer welfare, needs protection. You can’t prevent consolidation in a market that doesn’t even exist yet.

This is good old antitrust enforcement. The argument is that by owning all these tools and abusing their concentration, Google caused price increases that were ultimately passed on to consumers. Admittedly, it’s not easy to prove that prices would have been higher than they would have been if Google’s anti-competitive practices hadn’t happened. But if the DOJ can do so (in 2020, he will be the state attorney general of 16 states and Puerto Rico in a similar lawsuit pending in New York), the judge shrugs and says, ” So what?” cannot be asked.

Still, challenges loom. Google’s market share in digital ad spend is 26.5%, with YouTube making up his 2.9%. This is down from a peak of 37.4%. Rivals such as Amazon, TikTok, Hulu and Roku are on the rise. Google points out that advertisers and publishers are increasingly mixing and matching technologies to buy and sell, rather than just picking what one company offers. The company also disputes many of the allegations of its own conduct contained in the complaint. There is also another problem. Some of these accusations are clearly illegal if proven, such as imposing contractual restrictions that prevent counterparties from doing business with rivals. But others don’t.

Some of these practices still exist in borderline areas of the developing law. Others are generally interpreted by courts as not illegal at all. For example, self-prioritization by giving your product an edge over a third party. This is the winning ad bid, as Google has been accused of giving its own ad exchange a last look chance. (According to Google, this practice has always been misunderstood and is now being phased out.)

The same goes for whether you have an obligation to deal with your rivals. DOJ now claims that Google is bidding on its own exchange, his AdX, on behalf of Google Ads customers, rather than bidding on third-party ads on his exchange. Of course, this gives the exchange an advantage as it is the only exchange that can effectively leverage the demand to advertise alongside the highly popular search engine. , determined that it was not illegal for Google to hoard the acquired demand rather than share it with its competitors.

Combining these two things is essential to Google’s dominance. Advertisers rely on AdX because they rely on Google Ads. A publisher relies on AdX because all his ads are on his AdX. And finally, publishers also rely on a tool formerly called DoubleClick. This is because it is the most convenient way to ensure the best pricing for your ad space due to its close relationship with AdX. This situation is not illegal, at least as far as the courts are concerned. But is it healthy?

This is not an easy question to answer. The Justice Department lawsuit clearly has the potential to curb practices already recognized as abusive, and could push legal doctrine to recognize additional practices as abusive. But ultimately, no one is forcing advertisers and publishers to use Google’s advertising services. Because it makes sense in the age of network effects, such as the more people use a service, the more valuable it becomes, and the more people will use it. And unless the Department of Justice can prove that this choice is the cause of market inefficiency, it will be difficult to persuade a judge to order the Department’s proposed dissolution remedy.

If that doesn’t satisfy Congress, the public, or anyone who believes that the concentration of so much power in the hands of one corporation is simply dangerous, new legislation is needed. By operating within a universal antitrust framework, but challenging its limits, we encourage all to challenge the capacity and limits of the status quo alike. In that sense, win or lose, it may have resulted in the most valuable tech competition case ever.

Post View | About Editorial Board

The Editorial Board represents the views of the Post as an institution, determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, is based on the Opinion Section, and is separate from the Newsroom.

Editorial board members and areas of focus: David Shipley, Opinion Editor. Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tamurti. Associate Opinion Editors Stephen Stromberg (Government and Policy, Legal, Energy, Environment and Healthcare); Lee Hockstader (European Affairs, Paris); David E. Hoffman (Global Public Health); James Hohmann (White House, Congress and Governor) (including domestic policy and electoral politics); Charles Lane (Diplomacy, National Security, International Economics); Heather Long (Economics); and Associate Editor-in-Chief Ruth Marcus. Molly Roberts (Technology and Society).

Big Tech Editorial Board

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/02/11/justice-department-google-antitrust-lawsuit-promise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos