Emerging Defense Tech Startups in Europe





Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine has accelerated defense spending growth across Europe. Europe’s defense and dual-use technology ecosystem remains plagued by a preference for national champions, fragmented/overlapping spending at European and national levels, overly restrictive ESG standards, and adherence to failed technology investment playbooks. Although limited, many startups and new investors are beginning to catalyze the sector.

If Europe applies the lessons learned so far in Ukraine to rapid technology development and deployment, and tactically sound deployment of capital, it should look no further than these new stakeholders. Europe has a track record of building important technology ecosystems, from space to energy, and has tended to leave it to government investors and private sector generalists. This result leaves Europe behind the US and China in key sectors and continues to lose ground in many areas.

Defenses may vary. Between 2016 and 2022, Europe’s defense spending rose consistently, but dissenting opinions were common. The EU’s defense spending alone now exceeds $200 billion annually. Since the full-scale invasion by Russia, her 11 countries in Europe have announced double-digit increases in her defense spending.

From a talent perspective, Europe produces more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates each year than all of North America combined. Moreover, although it has been inconsistent across continents, venture capital ecosystems in countries such as France and the United Kingdom are growing faster than the United States, with attractive valuation gaps. Combined with the clear and tangible threats of globalization, and increased defense spending, this could drive a significant proliferation of defense and dual-use technology start-ups across the continent.

Here are the startups breaking the mold in Europe.

AERALIS is a UK-based aerospace and defense start-up that has developed the world’s first modular high-speed jet platform and is using this approach to create a family of common aircraft variants. . The company has raised $17 million to date, which he is using to rapidly accelerate design, development, and testing. A corporate approach removes the cost of development risk from the national defense budget and significantly reduces time to market. AERALIS first flight date is scheduled for June 2025.

Anduril is a company based in Orange County, California that is fast becoming a household name. The U.S. startup is only six years old, but it’s already the world’s most valuable defense tech scale-up, most recently in a Series E round where he raised $1.4 billion. It may seem odd to include it on this list, but Anduril is growing across the board while many other defense and dual-use companies struggle to generate the revenue to support their ratings. Our European headquarters office is only three years old and generates more revenue than Europe’s three most valuable dual-use and defense technology companies, but it’s not finished yet. Judging by the careers page, the company’s London office is building a sales and technical team likely to produce more of its European-made, cutting-edge defense capabilities. The company recently successfully built a new feature in Australia and is looking to replicate it across Europe.

Helsing is a defense startup headquartered in Munich, following its landmark $102 million ($110 million) Series A funding round in November 2021, to become Europe’s first defense centaur ( startups worth over $100 million). It is touted as a new type of defense and artificial intelligence company. The company, which brought software-based capabilities to the military, employed an array of talent and previous technology solutions to build the company in flight. The business model of selling to Prime (major aerospace companies) instead of selling directly to the government is novel and reduces the early friction in building revenue. Helsing is based in Germany, but has operations in Paris and London, and has announced plans to invest his $100 million ($121.5 million) in the UK’s defense sector.

Labrys Technologies is a London-based seed-stage defense technology start-up developing cutting-edge tools for Human Intelligence (HUMINT). The company is using his Axiom platform to fundamentally change the way governments and businesses derive insight and impact from global networks. Unlike many defense and dual-use technology companies in the world where the hype can and often exceeds the reality (and revenue), Labrys is capable of generating millions in revenue and profits. We not only succeeded in achieving this, but we did so without using any external capital.

Re-Lion is a Dutch-based start-up that helps armed forces and emergency services carry out their missions. Re-Lion allows operators to immerse themselves in any situation as if they were actually there. Unlike other simulation and training companies, Re-Lion not only offers a virtual environment, but through its BLACKSUIT products, offers realistic equipment aimed at being the closest thing to a real fire. The company has expanded rapidly over the past four years, expanding into the Netherlands, Germany and the United States.

