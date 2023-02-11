Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Introduced at 20,999: Inside Details





Smartphone brand Realme has launched the Coca-Cola version of its Realme 10 Pro in India. The handset comes with a special Coca-Cola themed design and UI customization. The smartphone is priced at 20,999. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Availability

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will be sold domestically through Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be released at 12:00 on February 14th. Like his regular Realme 10 Pro, the Coca-Cola version of the phone is powered by his Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The back of the handset features a matte imitation metal design that resists scratches and fingerprints.

The back of the phone features the iconic red and black dual-tone color design. Along with the Realme, the device’s back panel displays a cut-out Coca-Cola.

Features of Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is a dual SIM (nano) device and runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

As mentioned, the handset is equipped with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and Adreno A619 GPU. The handset comes with 8GB of his LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Special Edition features a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor. The sensor is paired with his 2MP portrait sensor on the back. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 16MP front sensor.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims the charger can charge up to 50% battery in 20 minutes.

