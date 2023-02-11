Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Bag New NASA Contract for Mars Mission





An illustration of the Escapade spacecraft in orbit around Mars.

Rocket Lab USA/UC Berkeley

The new mission to Mars will be launched by Blue Origins’ yet-to-be-tested New Glenn heavy lift rocket, NASA announced Thursday.

The award is part of the NASA Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) Launch Services Agreement involving 13 companies and cannot exceed the $300 million cap.

As part of NASA’s efforts to promote competition in the commercial spaceflight sector without over-reliance on SpaceX rockets, the NASA Launch Services Program (LSP) gave Blue Origin the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) I gave the launch contact for the mission. .

The mission will fly on the yet-to-be-tested Blue Origins New Glenn, designed to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. The mission is scheduled to take place in late 2024 from Launch Facility 36 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Powered by BE-4 engines that use liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas engines respectively, New Glenn will fly on United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur heavy lift rocket for the first time this year.

New Glen may undergo orbital flight testing later this year.

ESCAPADE follows NASA’s long tradition of Mars science and exploration missions and is thrilled that the NASA Launch Services Program has selected New Glen to launch an instrument to study the Martian magnetosphere, said New Glen Blue Origin. said Jarrett Jones, senior vice president of

What is Newglen?

Blue Origin, a 322-foot-tall rocket, claims New Glenn can carry 45 tons to low-Earth orbit and 13 tons to deep space missions.

In addition to the launch of ESCAPADE, it could potentially greenlight the heart of Amazon’s Project Kuiper program to launch more than 3,000 broadband Internet satellites, launch radio telescopes to the Moon, and bring about the Orbital Reef Space Station.

New Glen’s second stage tank at Launch Facility 36, Cape Canaveral, Florida. (July 14, 2022)

What is Blue Origin Escapade?

ESCAPADE, a mission to study the Martian magnetosphere, is part of the low-budget NASA Small and Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program. It will consist of two of her Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft that will cruise to Mars for over 11 months before entering an elliptical orbit around Mars.

what about escapade?

This scientific phase will collect data that will help planetary scientists understand the structure, composition, variability and dynamics of Mars’ unique hybrid magnetosphere. The mission will also support human exploration programs like Artemis by improving solar storm prediction.

What is Rocket Lab?

New Zealand’s Rocket Lab, a nominal Blue Origin competitor, has an Electron rocket, but it is too small to launch ESCAPADE. While Rocket Lab already has his CAPSTONE mission on the moon, it is also developing the first privately funded science mission to Venus called Venus Life Finder (VLF).

In this short mission, the spacecraft will be inserted into the planet’s hot, thick cloud layers to look for signs of habitability in just five minutes. Plans call for the VLF to be launched from New Zealand in May 2023 on a Rocket Labs Electron rocket, arriving in October 2023. The next launch window after that is January 2025.

Forbes Details Top 10 Most Exciting Space Missions to Watch in 2023, Ranked: Jamie Carter

Blue Origin was founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2000 and is solely funded by Bezos himself. It’s estimated that he’s invested at least $8 billion of his net worth so far, but a key part of Blue Origins’ business plan is to generate income from government contracts. The most important part of that impetus is funding the development of New Glen.

According to Blue Origin, the company was founded by Bezos with a vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of our planet. Its purpose is to harness the infinite resources of space and allow harmful industries to move into space in order to protect Earth, the blue origin of mankind.

I wish you clear skies and wide eyes.

