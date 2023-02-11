These Photos Recreate the SpaceX Starship’s Spectacular 31 Engine Combustion





Dramatic new photos mark a milestone moment in SpaceX’s planned journey to Mars.

SpaceX has a huge first-stage booster called the Super Heavy and a 165-foot (50-meter) tall upper-stage spacecraft (somewhat as a Starship.

Both of these elements are designed to be fully reusable, and both are powered by SpaceX’s new Raptor engines (33 for Super Heavy and 6 for Starship).

According to SpaceX, Booster 7 produced 7.9 million pounds of thrust in a static fire of 31 engines on February 9, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

SpaceX is preparing for orbital flight testing of its first-ever Starship vehicle, including a Booster 7 Super Heavy prototype and an upper-stage variant called Ship-24.

SpaceX put both vehicles through multiple “static burn” tests at the Starbase facility in South Texas, briefly turning on the engines while fixed to the ground. For example, all six of Ship 24’s Raptor exploded on his September 8, 2022, while Booster 7 ignited his 14 of his 33 engines two months after him.

This remained the static fire high for Booster 7 — until Thursday. SpaceX aimed to have all 33 of his engines on board that day, but fell short. The company’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted on Thursday that the team switched off one of his Raptor’s just before it ignited, and that his other Raptor had already turned itself off. I was.

“But still enough engine to get going!” the tweet (opens in a new tab) reads in part.

Elon Musk said Starship could begin its first orbital test flights as early as March 2023, if all remaining tests go smoothly. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

As you can see in the new photo SpaceX tweeted on Friday, those 31 Raptors put on quite a show during their roughly seven-second burn (opens in a new tab). is equipped with

“The Super Heavy Booster 7 completed a full-life static firing test of 31 Raptor engines and produced 7.9 million pounds (approximately 3,600 tons) of thrust, less than half the booster’s capacity.” SpaceX wrote in a tweet on Friday.

For reference: NASA’s Space Launch System successfully flew NASA’s unmanned Orion capsule over the Artemis January mission on November 16, 2022, the most powerful rocket ever. During that liftoff, the SLS produced her 8.8 million pounds of thrust.

SpaceX still has to perform booster 7 and ship 24 checkouts. If all goes well with these remaining tests, Musk said the two could begin orbital flight tests as early as next month.

Mike Wall is the author of Out There (opens in new tab), a book on the search for alien life (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate). Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

