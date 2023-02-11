Blue Origin Wins New Glenn’s First NASA Business





Updated contract value at 2:20pm.

The Washington Blue Origin won its first award for NASA’s New Glen rocket. NASA has selected a large rocket to launch two Mars minisats.

NASA announced on February 9 that it has selected New Glenn to launch two Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) spacecraft. The rocket will launch his ESCAPADE in late 2024, and the spacecraft will enter Mars orbit 11 months after him.

The award is a task order under the NASA Venture Class Acquisition of a Dedicated and Rideshare Contract (VADR) contract and the first NASA-issued for New Glen, the large rocket that Blue Origin has been working on for several years. But it hasn’t launched yet. Blue Origin has so far won business from several commercial customers, including Amazon, which announced last April his 12 launches of his Project Kuiper satellites, as well as his 15 optional launches. I gave the company an option.

ESCAPADE follows NASA’s long tradition of Mars science and exploration missions and was thrilled that the NASA Launch Services Program selected New Glenn to launch an instrument to study the Martian magnetosphere. company statement.

Neither NASA nor Blue Origin provided additional details about the award. The company did not respond to questions about the award, such as whether the launch will be a dedicated mission or whether the ESCAPADE spacecraft will fly as a rideshare payload on a separate mission. , each ESCAPADE spacecraft weighs about 120 kilograms, excluding propellant. This suggests that New Glenn, designed to deliver up to 45 tons into low-Earth orbit, is far too large to launch ESCAPADE as a dedicated mission.

The company also didn’t disclose the value of the launch prize. In another of his VADR awards given to Rocket Lab in November, NASA will disclose contract amounts for the launch of four of his TROPICS CubeSats designed to monitor tropical weather systems. refused to do so. A government procurement database later listed the value of his prize at $12.99 million, with about $2.6 million paid out to date.

According to the same government procurement database on February 10, Blue Origin’s award for launching ESCAPADE was valued at $20 million, with $6 million owed to date.

In 2019, NASA selected ESCAPADE as one of three missions in its Small and Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program. NASA envisions launching all three as rideshares on other missions, with the ESCAPADE and Janus asteroid missions originally revealed as secondary payloads in the launch of the Psyche asteroid mission, but the Luna Trailblazer. The mission was to share a launch with the IMAP Space Science Mission.

However, after NASA concluded that mission trajectory changes associated with the launch vehicle change from Falcon 9 to Falcon Heavy would prevent ESCAPADE from entering Mars orbit as originally designed, Psyche in 2020 Removed ESCAPADE from launch.

This put the ESCAPADE mission in jeopardy. In 2021, Rocket Lab announced it would be developing a redesigned version of the spacecraft for his 2024 launch, and the mission passed review later that year, allowing it to proceed to full-scale development. I was.

Other SIMPLEx missions have encountered rideshare launch challenges. Psykes’ launch delay from her August 2022 to her October 2023 prevented Janus from reaching the planned asteroid. Janusz was officially left out of Psyche’s launch last November, and the mission’s principal investigator said on Jan. 25 that his team was looking for alternate missions for the twin spacecraft, and they were nearly complete. said.

NASA last year moved the Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft from its IMAP launch scheduled for early 2025 to IM-2, Intuitive Machines’ second lunar landing mission scheduled for late 2023. With spaceships, he pushed the cost of the Lunar Trailblazer to $72 million.

According to conference publications, ESCAPADE’s total cost was $78.5 million, which includes launch and project reserves.

