Tired of Google Search? Introducing Microsoft Bing?





Sounds like a joke. But in the tech world, people are starting to believe that Google Search (the unflattering, dominant, wildly successful) is suddenly in danger.

What’s even more interesting? The boxer who promises to beat it is none other than Microsoft. Yes, the company famous for the search engine Bing.

But what’s happening with search is what’s happening everywhere with technology these days. It is the rise of natural language artificial intelligence, a technology that allows us to ask questions in plain English and get detailed and complete answers.

Microsoft is an AI company that has been in the news recently for its ChatGPT software, which is good enough not only to answer simple questions, but to write poetry, write short essays, and explain quantum physics. We made an early investment in one OpenAI. Sometimes it’s even right.

This is the source of much discussion, but bad news for Google. Because Microsoft has just started integrating this technology into Bing.

I can see why you are talking about it. On Google, you can get the 1960 date by typing ‘when did Nigeria become independent’. In ChatGPT-enabled Bing, type “What is the history of Nigeria’s independence?”

This is a very noticeable difference, and one that will make a real difference for users. And while Google has been the leader in AI for some time and is now rapidly catching up, there is something hopeless about it. Suddenly, Google’s dominance in search appears to be under serious threat for the first time.

But despite all the hype, it’s worth taking a breather and thinking about the implications of moving to AI. Microsoft could beat Google in search, but it could lose something in the process.

Part of what’s happening here is that Google search has gone bad, too. Plug in a query for restaurants, historical information, or anything in the news and you’ll find that Google is mostly a victim of its own success. Anyone with financial incentives is so dominant that they do their best to improve their Google rankings.

Conversely, Google is good at finding individual pieces of information (such as Commonwealth dates or Wimbledon winners), but not at integrating information into something similar to how we speak and think.

Enter Microsoft and the new AI-powered Bing. At this week’s event, Microsoft executives showcased what’s possible with Bing. We don’t just provide recipes, we create menus, find hotels, and plan vacation itineraries.

The difference is that it’s chat-based. Once you get one response to your question (“What is Bing?”), you can follow up (“Why is Bing important?” or “What can you do?”). It’s more in line with how we generally communicate.

Google announced Bard, a ChatGPT competitor, this week. we should not take it lightly. Google has some cutting edge AI and a very talented team of engineers.

At the same time, Google seems to have reached a bit of a standstill, even though it’s still far from launch. As an incumbent, he continues to rake in billions of dollars from searches and probably rests on that laurels.

Microsoft, now led by Satya Nadella, is aggressively targeting complacency that feels like a classic case of chaos. This is not an improved version of search, but a new way of searching.

It’s fascinating to watch, and the unthinkable could happen if Google can’t quickly and efficiently organize its vast resources to deal with threats. That means Microsoft could become a serious competitor in search.

Nonetheless, some caution is required. Chat-based AI can do a great job of making it sound right, but that’s not always the case. It makes use of existing information on the web, much of which is clearly bad or wrong. At a time when we are already drowning in the evils of misinformation, it seems that people are concerned about the power to spread it further.

There is also the difficult question of what these competencies mean for work. If an AI could draw a picture or write an adequate essay or song, what would happen to creators, students, writers and editors?

Alas, big tech companies have had a “shoot first, ask questions later” mentality when introducing new things. Only the public and the governments that represent them can deny it.

But what is clear is that Microsoft has struck a blow beyond Google’s bow. If Google doesn’t respond quickly, Microsoft’s attack could actually hit.

Navneet Alang is a Toronto-based freelance tech columnist for Star.

