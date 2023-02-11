Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing can run a ring around Google Search





It’s a bold move for Microsoft to challenge outright dominance Google with its AI-powered Bing search engine, but the results look promising. We tried the same query on Google and the new Bing to see how well the latter search engine lives up to Microsoft’s bold claims, and whether it matches the wow factor that comes with the ChatGPT AI chatbot. .

In short, I am impressed. Bing is a breath of fresh air in online search. In 8 of the 10 tests described here, we preferred Bing because of its AI capabilities.

It’s not yet clear how the new competition will change our daily lives.Google is synonymous with search, and it’s hard to change someone we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. Google is also developing its own AI chatbot technology called Bard and will eventually apply it to its own search results.

But Microsoft has already given Bing more attention than it has in the last few years. More than a million people have signed up for AI-powered Bing, Yusuf Mehdi, head of consumer products marketing, said Thursday. In any case, expect a more powerful search engine in the future.

For mundane searches like “weather Waco Texas” or “what’s a grunion”, Bing and Google do just fine, and the large language model AI technology from Microsoft partner OpenAI doesn’t add anything new. For complex searches, the combination of Microsoft’s web index and OpenAI’s superior linguistic processing and generation capabilities can be very helpful.

I tried to compare the two engines with these richer and more elaborate queries. This isn’t a scientific study, but it turns out it did.

Want to try out a Bing query? Hit us up on Twitter and we’ll let you know what Bing produces. Meanwhile, here’s the search I typed in and what I found.

What are the best day hikes for a road trip from Los Angeles to Albuquerque?

I didn’t think much of the usual answers from Bing or Google. Bing gave me a box with a link to his Los Angeles entry on Wikipedia.

AI-powered Bing results yielded significant improvements, picking up the word “hiking” as a key part of the query. Its top suggestion was his nine-mile trip to Mount Baden-Powell, northeast of LA, provided by the PlanetWare website. I can’t vouch for the hike itself, but I picked something along the route. This is great, but it’s a long way from Route 66. Click through for follow-up suggestions on Albuquerque trails for descriptions, trailhead addresses, long and short variation details, and some source links.

Winner: Bing

How can I merge two folders on MacOS, including subdirectories?

This kind of tech support query can be a lifesaver if a search engine finds someone on the web showing how to solve a particular problem. The foundation remains the same with the new Bing, but the way we get information has changed.

The top results for regular Bing search queries show MacPaw answers. Google suggests answers on the Apple Support site. But if you scroll up in Bing, you’ll see OpenAI’s repackaging of information on the web, including details about using the same command in Finder and MacOS.

Frankly, I preferred one of the popular search results from Google, AppleInsider’s instructions. It comes with screenshots and is a bit more helpful for people worried about what happens to their files. However, we found that Bing’s AI results were useful and, if the technology improved, would outperform Google’s current approach.

Winner: Google

What did the US shoot down over Alaska?

We attempted this search on the same day that the U.S. military shot down an unidentified object, testing the search engine’s capabilities with recent events.

Bing cites two news sources about the event, excerpting it and suggesting a “high-altitude object” in a prominent box. Google didn’t provide a direct answer, but pointed to a New York Times article about the object. Both Bing and Google prominently posted links to their news sections.

When I took a closer look at the AI ​​interface, Bing provided the following summary, culled from five news sources. The object was “roughly the size of a small car” and was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet. The origin and nature of the object are still unknown, but it did not appear to have the maneuverability of a Chinese reconnaissance balloon. Last weekend the US was shot down. The US military has found a significant amount of debris from the object and is investigating further. “

This query shows how Microsoft’s Bing engine, which indexes information recently added to the web, improves OpenAI’s ChatGPT using training data from 2021 at the latest.

Winner: Bing

Bing’s AI interface on a laptop shows an example of AI-enhanced help, such as hosting a dinner party.

What does Stephen Shankland/CNET IRA stand for?

It was a relatively simple search, and Bing handled it well, providing the two most obvious answers directly in the box: personal retirement accounts and the Irish Republican Army. Google’s equivalent box suggested only retirement options.

Scrolling up on the Bing page calling out the AI ​​system, we found something even more interesting. Here, Microsoft’s Prometheus technology uses his OpenAI language smarts to display data from websites powered by Bing, with footnotes leading to the source material. The first part of the two paragraphs in the answer states, “IRA can stand for different things depending on the context. The most common meaning is a personal retirement account, where you save your retirement money and pay it off for tax purposes.” A type of savings account with preferential treatment.There are different types of IRAs such as Traditional, Loss, SEP and SIMPLE, each with different rules and benefits.

This is a very clear explanation, and links allow you to dig deeper. You can ask follow-up questions or click follow-up prompts such as “How do I open an IRA?” The response included some advice and source links, as well as his Charles Schwab ad, showing one of the main reasons why Microsoft is interested in this new and sophisticated search engine technology. I’m here.

However, neither site mentions the Russian Internet Research Institute.

Winner: Bing

Who was smarter, Marie Curie or Nikola Tesla?

If you’ve used ChatGPT, you can predict how Bing would respond. I punt. And for good reason. Measuring intelligence is difficult to say the least, and ChatGPT generally does not make value judgments.

Instead, we get a summary of each person’s achievements and the following conclusions: Perhaps instead of asking who is smarter, we can appreciate and celebrate their legacy and impact on the world. ”

In contrast, Google provided a link to the Quora website on the subject. We had a few opinions, but left them as an exercise in assessing which ones were worth it.

Bing has placed responses and follow-up chats alongside traditional search results. This shows that Microsoft expected me to find Bing useful. Bing often requires you to scroll or click the “chat” window to get AI-powered results. Relevance may not be the only factor in determining whether Bing shows AI-powered results. OpenAI’s technology is more expensive to operate than traditional search.

Winner: Bing

What motivated Diana Villiers in Aubrey-Maturin’s novel?

Neither search engine offered any help detailing this question about secondary characters in Patrick O’Brien’s fantastic historical novel set during the Napoleonic Wars. Both Bing and Google provided links to various websites, including Wikipedia and his Patrick O’Brian wiki page.

But Bing’s AI interface was able to synthesize information that directly answered my question. “According to some sources, Diana Villiers is driven by a desire for freedom, independence and adventure. She is not content with being a conventional wife or a passive object of affection. She is restless, impulsive and often reckless, seeking new experiences and challenges.She is also proud, stubborn and loyal to her friends.

You can follow the link to Bing’s source, and the answer is spot on.

Winner: Bing

write an email apologizing for being late for an important meeting

Microsoft has handed over this task almost entirely to OpenAI, as one might expect for such a prompt that calls for a more “creative” response. The answer is similar to what we saw on ChatGPT.

“Dear team, I sincerely apologize for being late for an important meeting today. I understand that this is a very important meeting and my tardiness has caused inconvenience and frustration to everyone. I will,” the letter begins. The tone is stuffy and corporate, but utilitarian.

“Now blame it on the car troubles.” Take this as an example of why Microsoft calls this a “co-pilot” who can help you instead of the final word.

Google did not write to me, but pointed me to a website with advice on apologies.

Winner: Bing

Where can I watch Avatar: The Way of Water?

Google provided us with a matrix of theaters and showtimes, but at first I preferred it over Bing’s standard search results. This was a very simple query by today’s standards.

But Bing’s AI interface takes it one step further, telling us that it’s only available in theaters for now, and that no release date has been announced for the streaming video yet.

Winner: Bing

What does the remote control button on this Laser Nebula Astronaut toy do?

I wanted to go a little further into the “long tail” of search results and tackle less frequent queries that are much harder for search engines to process. This is a real problem with a toy that I don’t remember aptly named.

Bing pointed me to the exact product’s Amazon website. This serves as a starting point for more specific queries. Google provided a YouTube video showcasing my toy, which was more helpful.

Bing’s AI section didn’t give specific tips as there are many different models you can ask about, but it did explain some of the model’s capabilities well. Amazon’s product page has a video showing that you can at least use the remote, but 5 of the 9 links provided pointed to various Amazon websites around the world and none of them were very helpful. So I’ll leave this round to Google.

Winner: Google

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual toothbrushes for brushing for 2 minutes?

Both Bing and Google had articles on the subject from health and dental advice websites, and I honestly don’t know which one is better.

However, Bing’s AI section provided a much more direct set of answers, including three pros and three cons of electric toothbrushes, as well as five links to sources on the subject. That conclusion cites Consumer Reports, but not directly.

Winner: Bing

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by editors. See this post for more details.

Fixed, 8:00 AM PT: The story incorrectly stated how many times Bing won the test. It won eight times.

