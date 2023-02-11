Gautam Adani, co-founder of Google, chief of LVMH, Indias





Changing fortunes for the richest people in the world

The failure of Alphabet’s new AI chatbot sent stocks plummeting, leaving the world’s richest man billions of dollars.Alice Alexander

The Big Techs business giant was one of the biggest losers in weeks as Alphabet fell far behind the success of Open AI’s ChatGPT AI bot. On Wednesday, Alphabet lost $100 billion in market capitalization after the disastrous debut of new chatbot Bard, knocking out the net worth of Google co-founders and Alphabet board members Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Meanwhile, the fate of Indian business mogul Gautam Adani has been tainted by stock manipulation and offshore taxation by Adani Group, despite the group denying allegations levied by US short sellers last month. Adani, who has lost $68 billion since the report was published, dropped out of the top 20 ranks of the richest billionaires last week. Billionaire luxury baron Bernard Arnault has seen his net worth drop nearly 5% since last week. The resignation follows a management reshuffle that includes his daughter, Delphine Arnault.

The loss experienced by some of the world’s most iconic billionaires fell 1.1% in a week when the S&P 500 posted its worst performance so far this year. From the market close on Friday, February 3rd, he tracked the change in fortunes to the close on Friday, February 10th.

Here’s how some of the richest people in the world have coped this week. Bernard Arnault Net Worth: $211.2 bil Down $10.3 bil Country: France | Source of Wealth: LVMH |

The French chairman of luxury conglomerate LVMH remains the world’s richest person, despite a $10.3 billion drop from last week as LVMH’s share price fell 4%. The drop follows LVMH’s record performance for 2022 and a management reshuffle that included Arnaud appointing his daughter Delphine as head of his Dior brand in January. It was done. A report this week said Arnault is continuing his efforts to keep his LVMH and his family out of succession battles that could threaten the company’s success. future maintenance under the domain of

Larry Page & Sergey Brin Larry Page Net Worth: $82.2 Billion $8 Billion Sergey Brin Net Worth: $78.8 Billion $7.6 Billion Country: United States | Wealth Source: Google |

Bard, Google’s new AI chatbot, has unfortunately slashed the Google co-founder’s fortune by billions over the past week after he gave an incorrect answer at an investor showcase earlier this week. . Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabets have fallen nearly 10% since his Friday, Feb. 3, pushing the fortunes of Larry Page and Sergey Brin down 8.8% each from last week. Page and Brin still maintain their place among his 20 richest people in the world, with Paige ranking him 10th on Forbes Real-Time His Billionaires list and Brin his 12th. Ranked.

Gautam Adani Net Worth: $5.8 Billion $3.9 Billion Country: India | Source of Wealth: Adani Group |

For the Indian businessman whose assets plummeted after US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused his business conglomerate Adani Group of engaging in stock manipulation and accounting fraud in late January, it was It was another week of stagnation. (Adani Group denies all allegations.) According to a CNBC report, this week, index provider MSCI said that after reconsidering the number of shares that are freely available to the public, in the index he would endorse Adani Group. He said he would reduce the weighting of four companies. traded. Adanis’ net worth has decreased by 6%, or $3.9 billion, from last week. Adani, who was his third-richest person in the world on Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings before Jan. 25, dropped out of the top 20 richest people in the world on Friday, Feb. 10. Hindenburg report.

More from Forbes More from Forbes More from Forbes More from Forbes More from Forbes More from Forbes Forbes Valuable Sports Empires 2023 More from Mike OzhanianForbes America’s Most Generous Givers 2023: America’s Most Generous Givers 25 Great Donors Learn More from Forbes Wealth Team Learn More from Forbes Learn More from Forbes Wealth Team Declining Unicorns: Startup Billionaires Are Nearly $100 Billion Poorer Than They Were A Year Ago By Matt Dulot, Forbes Detail Car tire dust kills salmon every time it rains by Alan Ornsman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kerryadolan/2023/02/11/who-got-poorer-this-week-googles-cofounders-the-lvmh-chief-and-indias-gautam-adani/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos