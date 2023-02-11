Garage, NRG Explores Opportunities for Innovation and Entrepreneurship





Garage Technologies, a full-service consulting firm specializing in the design and development of the rich internet, has signed a deal with NRG Ventures, a new-generation venture capital fund, to explore future collaboration opportunities in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship. Explore.

NRG Ventures, a New York-based organization, invests in B2B technology startups with the founders of FSU aiming to expand their business globally (West, GCC/MENA, Asia, etc.). We have a particular focus on start-ups with a proven ability to grow their business in the Gulf.

The partnership is an opportunity for innovative start-ups in the deep technology sector to increase their presence in the Kingdom and facilitate communication between foreign start-ups and those working in the fields of research, development and innovation in the innovation system. It is intended to raise awareness. Garage Technologies Statement.

We also host start-ups with deep technology, connect them to the Kingdom’s local private sector and entrepreneurial spirit, and provide establishment, selection, acceleration, and guidance services to ensure the entry of companies into It helps to organize the flow of trades in the early stages. To the kingdom it added.

The MoU was signed by Garage Technologies CEO Omar Al Shab’an and NRG Ventures co-founder Roman Tyanon on the sidelines of the International Tech Conference (LEAP23) in Riyadh.

Al Shab’an said the deal will enrich the research, development and innovation system and enhance the exploration of opportunities and areas that contribute to maximizing the economic impact of the kingdom.

The Garage aims to empower and strengthen the talent of those wishing to build Saudi and international technology companies through a hybrid business model that combines business incubators, co-working spaces and business accelerators. NRG Ventures, on the other hand, is focused on investing in global tech startups. he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/business/technology-and-telecom/garage-nrg-to-explore-opportunities-in-innovation-entrepreneurship-sx1w8eze The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos