Google vs ChatGPT: The Grim Reaper of the Stock Market





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has lost more than $150 billion in the stock market due to errors in its new chatbot or conversational robot Bard. The downfall is linked to wars between Microsoft, Google, Alibaba and other companies in the field. Will stock exchanges become arbiters in this AI race?

A small error in astronomy wiped out more than $150 billion in the stock market. Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet continued its decline on Thursday, February 9, after a questionable performance by Bard, a new rival to popular chatbot ChatGPT. It fell 4% after falling 7.7% the day before.

The stock market was rocked by a video Google posted on Twitter on February 7 that appeared to show the power of the company’s AI. But Bird was wrong when he claimed that the James Webb Telescope was the first to photograph exotic plants. In fact, this feat had been accomplished by him in 2004 by a European telescope.

Bard vs ChatGPT

The stock market reaction may seem overdone, especially since Bird isn’t 100% wrong. The James Webb telescope was the first telescope to photograph an accurate exotic plant (HIP 65426 b). In his September 2022 press release celebrating this photo, NASA cautioned against returning to his earlier 2004 photo. That’s when a European team took an image of the exophyte 2M1207b without really knowing what it was.

So Byrd allowed the storytelling talents of NASA communicators to fool him. Is this worth Alphabet’s $150 billion loss in the stock market? It may even have been more violent because of the

Since conversational agent ChatGPT launched last November, there has been a chatbot race among tech gloves that appears to be turning the tide among investors, stressed US economics channel Bloomberg. I’m here.

Alphabet’s bad luck has a lot to do with Microsoft’s bet on ChatGPT. Redmond’s company has invested more than $10 billion in its conversational agent Open AI and announced that this “Mr AI knows everything” will be integrated into his Bing search engine. . ChatGPT is supposed to enable this Google competitor to better understand user queries and provide more relevant results.

Enough to give investors the impression that the search engine monarch has freaked out and hastily ditched chatbots to meet the threat of the ChatGPT-Bing alliance.

Bard’s mistakes (plus a promotional video) convinced investors that this AI was not yet ready to compete with Open AI. In other words, Alphabet lost the first round in a fight against an adversary that “potentially represents an existential threat to Google’s economic model, which relies almost 80% on search engine advertising.” looks like.

Does everyone want their own chatbot?

But this stock market disappointment isn’t just the sanctions imposed on Alphabet overtaken by Microsoft. It also more generally reflects the importance of chatbots in the eyes of stock traders.

In fact, Chinese giant Baidu experienced a stock market surge on Wednesday after announcing that its own chatbot would be available from March. The news led to the demise of his Alibaba actions, another Chinese giant that had yet to mention plans to counter ChatGPT and Baidu.

The error was fixed on Thursday. Alibaba guaranteed the work of its in-house conversational agents, but offered no further accuracy.

We believe Big Tech’s stock market survival now hinges on its chatbot plans. Alexandre Baradez stresses that conversational agents “could be a growth engine for large groups that need them.”

Groups such as Google, Microsoft, Alibaba and even Facebook are “what we call growth companies, which means that the performance of the stock market is highly dependent on being able to record higher growth rates than ever before.” says Alexandre Baradez. Problem: All of these behemoths have recently experienced slow growth.

In this regard, ChatGPT & Co has revived investor hopes of seeing the tech glove return to haughty growth. But for Alexandre Baradez, it’s still “a little too early” to say chatbots could decide the stock market fate of tech groups.

The stockbroker’s reaction is still highly irrational. For example, there is no evidence that ChatGPT can significantly improve Bing’s results and really help gain Google’s market share.

“Conversational agents will probably suffer a similar fate to self-driving cars. At first everyone wanted to invest in this space, but 10 years later, that promise still hasn’t materialized. We are waiting for you,” emphasizes Alexandre Baradez.

For this expert, chatbots should prove useful for something other than helping students cheat or write songs more or less in the style of Australian star Nick Cave.

