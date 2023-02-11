7 Powerful ChatGPT Extensions for Google Chrome





With the introduction of OpenAIs ChatGPT, a Pandora’s box of possibilities has been opened. AI-powered chatbots respond like humans, and many developers are working on new use cases every day. Chatbots have permeated almost every aspect of communication on the internet.

From smartphones to web browsers, ChatGPT is being integrated into more and more platforms. Google Chrome, one of his most widely used web browsers, seems to have a number of extensions that allow users to enjoy ChatGPT at their convenience. These extensions have proven useful in many ways.

Google Chrome now offers so many AI-powered extensions that it’s a little difficult to choose. Worries aside, here is a list of Chrome extensions powered by ChatGPT that you should try.

ChatGPT Writer

This extension allows you to use ChatGPT to compose emails and replies based on a few simple prompts. According to the developer, the tool provides high quality responses and works on almost any site. To reply to an email, the user must click Reply,[送信]A ChatGPT Writer icon appears next to the button. When you tap the icon, a dialog box with text appears and a dialog box appears below it. A user can write a reply in a casual manner and enter prompts such as pressing a generate button. This will generate an immediate response that users can add to their reply.

ChatGPT for search engines

This Chrome extension displays ChatGPT responses along with Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo search results. According to the developer, the extension allows users to ask her ChatGPT anything anytime, anywhere. After installing the extension, the user can search for information on his Google in the usual way. However, along with the results, you can now see his ChatGPT response to your query on the right side of the search results page.

YouTube Summary with ChatGPT

No more worrying about transcribing hours of videos on YouTube. Developed by Glasp, this free he Chrome extension uses ChatGPT to generate transcripts and summaries of YouTube videos. After installing the extension, you will see a transcript and synopsis box on the top right of the YouTube page. This extension is a great addition for everyone who wants to learn faster and save time from YouTube tutorials. While watching a video on the platform, you can instantly access an overview of the video being played by clicking the overview button on the thumbnail of the video.

Webchat GPT

This extension enhances prompts by providing relevant results. According to the developer, WebChatGPT provides his web results related to his ChatGPT prompts. This extension is useful for those who want accurate conversations with AI chatbots.

Merlin – Assistant powered by OpenAI GPT

This Chrome extension allows you to use ChatGPT on search engines, Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn’s Google Sheets, or any website. After installing the extension, select any content and press Ctrl + M (Windows) and CMD + M (Mac) to access Merlin Box. This tool allows you to compose replies, summarize content, and shorten text. The developer claims that users can use Merlin Box for all Google searches.

ChatGPT Prompt Genius

Taking screenshots of all the prompts is a tedious task, especially copying, pasting and resizing. ChatGPT Prompt Genius is a Chrome extension that allows you to import, share and save ChatGPT prompts. Once installed in the browser, the user will be able to see options such as download his PDF, download PNG, export MD and share link options in the bottom left corner of his ChatGPT results page.

Share GPT

This extension allows users to share and bookmark ChatGPT prompts with just a few clicks. After installing the ShareGPT extension, below the prompt[共有]A button appears. Click the button to see sharing and bookmarking options.

