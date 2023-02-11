How Immigrants Help Tech Businesses Grow





The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

In almost every country, immigration is a controversial topic, especially as it affects the economy. On one side of the argument, detractors argue that the labor market is becoming saturated and wages are likely to fall; points out the need for labor in

Here in Canada, we’ve been pretty lenient about immigration permits for years. Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, 493,000 people legally arrived here, according to Statista. Also, the results of his 2022 poll by Research Co. show that three-quarters of his Canadians see their arrival and contribution to the economy as: net positive.

As a CEO deeply involved in technology, I couldn’t agree more. The reality is that immigration is essential to economic growth, especially in this sector, and I am not alone in saying so. Canada is currently in the midst of a mini tech boom. This is largely due to the paralysis of the immigration system in neighboring Canada to the south.

Here’s why tech leaders should consider becoming immigration advocates if they want sustainable growth.

view from north

In 2017, Canada’s immigration process renewed its goal of bringing in highly skilled skilled workers from abroad. As part of the country’s Global Skills Strategy, the government has significantly shortened the visa process for these workers from her 10 weeks to just two weeks. In addition, some were given generous work permit exemptions so that they could start working immediately while paperwork was being processed. Additionally, Canada has a startup visa program that allows immigrant entrepreneurs to live and work here if they secure funding from a venture capital fund, angel investor group, or business incubator.

These policy changes have enabled tech startups to attract the talent they need to grow at an accelerated rate. As a result, there are now at least 61 privately held and Canadian-incorporated technology companies on their way to $1 billion in annual revenue.

They are not the only ones. Major US-based tech companies have noticed this success and rushed north to join. Companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta all opened new offices or expanded their presence here. Such startup activity and expansion has made Toronto the fastest growing tech hub in North America, currently second only to New York and Silicon Valley in overall sector activity. , looks at technology investment activity, which grew from $5.8 billion in 2019 to $13.6 billion in 2021.

This growth is due in part to government investment and favorable immigration policies, but also due to the low cost of human resources. Hired reports that the average technician salary in the US is his $152,463, compared to about $117,000 in Toronto. For small businesses, this can make a big difference. For example, in the growing app development market, the average Canadian app developer earns approximately $126,370 CAD, which is 4% lower than the US national average. This makes Canada a desirable destination for both investors and skilled workers looking to join the startup ecosystem.

The Impact of Immigration on Tech Sector Growth

Of course, it would be too easy to write off Canada’s technology expansion as a function of the cyclical nature of the sector. After all, Toronto isn’t the first city to host such a boom.A few years ago, everyone was calling Miami the next big hub. Before that it was Austin. But there are good reasons to assess what is happening in Canada as more than cyclical.

First of all, it is no coincidence that growth began within months of the visa program revamp. The truth is Canada simply doesn’t have the workforce to support what’s happening without highly skilled immigrants. The resulting growth mirrors what happened in the US during the innovation boom.

It’s also important to remember that the growth of the US tech sector is also largely due to new entrants to the country. Steve Jobs is the son of Syrian immigrants, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin himself is a very small number of refugees. And according to a National Policy Foundation study, 80% of US tech unicorns were either founded by immigrants or rely on immigrants for key management positions. In other words, these people are driving innovation and growth.

Innovation requires diverse experience

The bottom line here is that tech sector leaders, wherever they are based, must speak up and start advocating for smarter immigration policies. Failure to do so is robbing companies of the very lifeline of innovation, and all they need to do is look at what’s happening here in Canada and see how such efforts pay off. It’s just a matter of checking.

The simple fact is that immigration offers tech companies the only viable way to keep their talent pipeline full and grow their bottom line. This means that leaders and CEOs have an obligation to find ways to use their influence to shape relevant government discourse. Alternatively, you can keep Canada fed for lunch. I’m very polite here at True North, but I have no intention of turning down talent rewards offered by others’ inaction.

