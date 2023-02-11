AI Comes to Bing, Google Search, Apple’s M2 Chip, Super Bowl Streaming TechCrunch





Oh guys. Welcome to the latest issue of Week in Review. The newsletter features his most read TechCrunch articles over the past seven days. Want it in your inbox every Saturday morning? Here’s the link.

Now let’s move on to this week’s AI story, or this week’s tech news story.

most read

Microsoft and AI: At a press event this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said a new day for search is coming. He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into his 13-year-old search engine, Bing. People at Redmond say they hope the integration will allow Bing to compete better with Google. After the AI ​​news broke, the app’s downloads jumped 10-fold as Microsoft promised users who had installed it priority access to the new Bing. Want to know more? Check Frederics hands-on with a search engine.

Google and AI: Not to be outdone, Google this week announced Bard for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s currently in testing and uses Google’s language model for conversational applications to power conversational AI with information on the web. But Devin also says the company is losing control.

The word MUM (sorry for being too brief): Google also announced this week that its multi-search feature, which allows users to search using images and text, is now available globally on mobile. What do you think is the driving force behind multisearch? An AI technique called the multitasking integration model. mother!

GitHub layoffs: Microsoft’s GitHub announced this week that it will lay off 10% of its 3,000 staff. In an effort to protect the company’s short-term health, GitHub will be closing all offices and going fully remote.

Apple executives on the M2: In an extensive interview with Apple VP, my boss, TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino, explored the company’s latest M line of chips and took a deep dive into the M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. Spoiler alert: they are faster.

India blocks betting and loan apps: India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has called for 232 betting and loan apps to be blocked to keep users’ data safe, among other reasons. rice field.

Football!: It’s time for Super Bowl LVII. There are several ways to stream. Click here for details.

audio

In this week’s Equity, Natasha talks to Cleos Chief Business Officer and former CEO SJ Sacchetti about egos, setting boundaries, resigning, becoming a stat, and why your company needs to thrive without you. Also at Found, Darrell and Becca told Keeta Burke-Williams, founder and CEO of consumer fragrance company Ourside, that she was interested in disrupting the huge, outdated fragrance industry. I talked about why.

TechCrunch+

TC+ subscribers have access to in-depth commentary, analysis, and research that you already know if you’re already a subscriber. If not, please consider signing up. Here are this week’s highlights:

AI bias: Dom reports bias in most aspects of AI, from investment and hiring to data collection and production. Who is AI’s next frontier for?

Africa’s Startup Ecosystem: Last year saw record investment in African startups. Tage found that he spoke with eight investors and found the key to this was pre-seed and seed-stage investors. But there is still a long way to go.

Spinach.io Pitch Deck Deconstruction: Haje looks at the seed deck for Spinach.io, a company that develops meeting tools for engineers.

For cybersecurity professionals: Contributor David J. Bianco writes about the defender’s dilemma. The idea that attackers have all the advantages and defenders must be passive and wait to respond to something is practically an axiom of cybersecurity. It’s also a lie.

