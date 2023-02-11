Why female representation in technology is essential to building an inclusive and transformative digital future





Women’s abilities are demonstrated in every field. There are many exemplary women professionals who have made history through their stellar achievements. But while people are outspoken about the importance of gender diversity in the world of work, it’s still a distant dream in most industries, including tech, which are traditionally male-dominated.

A survey conducted shows that women make up only 25% of the total workforce in the top 50 companies in India (by market capitalization). with men. Even more alarming, when we look at the number of women in senior positions, this number is even lower.

According to the 2022 Skillsoft Women in Tech report, women occupy only 7% of executive-level positions and 13% of senior management positions in the tech industry. Additionally, the study said that her 66% of women surveyed said the number of men in management positions at tech companies is 2 to 1 or higher than her.

The underrepresentation of women in the tech industry is cause for concern for many reasons. First and foremost, this situation poses a challenge for India Inc., which aims to build a future-ready tech talent pool but misses a huge opportunity to fill this gap by developing female tech talent. is presented.

In addition, many industry experts believe that if women continue to be underrepresented in the tech industry, the underrepresentation/absence of women will become more prominent in the design of future technology, and thus the inherent bias against women in the tech products and algorithms that drive the future. I am concerned that it will include

Many also fear that the tech workplace will end up with leaders who look and think alike. As a result, product innovation may be undermined due to the inability to incorporate diverse user needs and integrate women’s perspectives. Moreover, today’s tech jobs are some of the fastest growing and highest paying jobs in the world, perpetuating and widening the existing gender pay gap.

Some of the factors contributing to this gender imbalance in the tech industry are unconscious bias in employment, lack of equity in the opportunities available to women, limited or lack of female role models and mentors in the industry, and increased visibility. such as reducing assignments to projects with high Adequate skill development and resources and support available to women in the field.

Moreover, in addition to this, women are obliged to take care of childbirth and sometimes at home. This can lead to retirement due to burnout, or it can make returning to work after a hiatus (such as after maternity leave) a difficult road for many.

Especially in male-dominated environments, women often feel that their opinions and abilities are often overlooked or seen as less authoritative. I feel I need to work harder than my colleagues.

A lack of a female perspective in the workplace can create a toxic and exclusionary work culture. This is also commonly known as techbro culture and can be characterized by private jokes, offensive jargon and harassment.

Female representation in technology is essential to building an inclusive and innovative digital future. That said, much more needs to be done to address gender inequality in the tech industry than simply encourage the number of female professionals pursuing careers in the tech industry. is to create a supportive environment for women to thrive, recognizing business leadership and culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. Moreover, focused efforts are needed to address this imbalance by providing equitable access to resources to address the skills gap. It provides women with an equal professional opportunity and voice to not only raise concerns and voice their opinions, but also to make their professional achievements visible.

Women need to be inspired and encouraged to strive for senior levels and leadership positions. Also, due to the lack of models and mentors for her role, she has to take advantage of sponsorship schemes to define her own career path. Furthermore, to ensure that biological obligations do not impede career progression, organizations should aim to provide the balance and flexibility needed during demanding and sensitive times in life like childbirth.

Having gender diversity only allows for different perspectives and significant product innovation. It directly affects your business. A study by the Boston Consulting Group found that companies with high gender diversity had 34% higher business returns than those that lacked sufficient gender diversity. The technology industry and the people who work in it will greatly shape the future of the world, so it makes sense for women to have more representation in defining that future.

