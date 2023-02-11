Microsoft and Google’s AI plans spark interest across tech sector





JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Market interest in artificial intelligence technology continues to be strong this week, with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the spotlight and mixed reactions to the company announcing details of its new AI and search initiatives.

On Thursday, Google (GOOG) tried to take full advantage of its AI initiative at an internal event in Paris. A highlight of Google’s (GOOG) meeting was the announcement of a “multi-search” feature that allows users to perform searches on mobile devices using text and images. Google (GOOG) also demoed updates and improvements to its iOS Translate app and Google Maps functionality. The company’s Multisearch capability leverages Google’s (GOOG) Multitask Unified Model AI technology, also known as MUM.

But despite all of Google’s (GOOG) AI plans, Wall Street hasn’t jumped on the bandwagon.

Shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google (GOOG), fell as much as 8% on Wednesday. That’s because multiple industry analysts said the company was losing out on his AI public relations race with Microsoft.

That’s when Google (GOOG) launched a new multi-billion dollar investment in Bard, an AI chatbot designed to compete with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and ChatGPT developer OpenAI. bottom. Microsoft (MSFT) recently entered the AI ​​game in a big way by announcing that it will bring ChatGPT to its Azure cloud services and bring AI to its Bing search engine.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said Google (GOOG) “loses more than it gains” by bringing AI products to market too soon. Sebastian also said that Microsoft (MSFT) is “beating” early AI games.

But as the week progressed, the debate around all new AI efforts showed that who is in the driver’s seat of the technology will likely remain a matter of personal opinion.

For example, Microsoft (MSFT) gained momentum after analysts praised its AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge web browser. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turin says his AI from Microsoft (MSFT) has “greatly improved” the quality and relevance of search queries.

Meanwhile, despite Alphabet (GOOG) taking a hit this week, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak said the “AI race is on,” and the company received very positive views from industry analysts. It has been.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) aren’t the only ones at the forefront of AI this week.

Chip companies such as NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Applied Materials (AMAT) are buoyed by the hope that renewed attention and investment in AI could lead to a boom in business in the semiconductor sector. boosted.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) also rose due to its market role in chips used in satellite communications and the company’s launch of a $2 billion share buyback.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI), which actually has “AI” in its name, was one of the smaller AI companies whose stocks performed strongly that week. Other AI stocks that benefited from the growing interest in AI were SoundHound AI (SOUN) and BigBear.ai (BBAI).

And by the end of the week, Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth said that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)’s AI efforts had made the company’s “most valuable asset” a huge I mentioned it should benefit from the user base.

