Modernization of tours and activities starts with booking technology

The standardization of outdated tour and activity systems by a non-profit organization called OCTO is seen as a teething approach to modernization. There are few incentives for more established operators to get involved. How long will it take this attempt to customize the sector to reach the innovation tipping point?

Selene Brophy

If booking friction and connectivity are such a serious problem in the tours and activities space, why has standardization taken so long to break down digital barriers to growth? ?

This is a question many industry experts have pondered. Many years. But in the last two months, some of them have banded together to form a non-profit organization called Open Connectivity of Tours, Activities and Attractions (OCTO).

Simply put, create a dictionary of code to ensure that stakeholders within the experience economy refer to the same language. Offline tours and experiences have access to open API standards to make developing connections easier and more efficient. Ultimately, they still have to invest to do it, but with standardized specifications, it can be done faster and at a much lower cost.

The OCTO challenge evokes the universal plug tension created by Apple and Android plugs and ports.

In essence, cross-sectoral inputs aim to eradicate duplicated efforts, costs, and over-extended development resources, so travel agencies can adapt to fit different reztechs and distributions. Eliminates the need to build adapters over and over (need a better word). system.

The nonprofit says it has grown its membership from 35 to 65 in the past six months, including Arival, Amadeus, Tiqets, Magpie and the Empire State Building. See the full list here.

But is it a case of a little too late? Or will this nonprofit bridge the digital chasm that the sector must cross?

Several major booking platforms such as Viator, GetYourGuide, Klook, Booking.com and Expedia are not participating in the early launch stages.

Stephen Joyce, executive director of OCTO and head of solutions at Holibob, acknowledged that there is no short-term benefit or urgency for these online travel agencies to join.

After all, the likes of GetYourGuide and Viator have spent years and millions of dollars working on custom connections to all these systems.

After all, seamless market connectivity to third-party sales and mass distribution is their job.

Legacy technology that needs updating

Carrie Keplinger, vice president of OCTO and chief commercial officer of Virgin Experience Gifts, which offers more than 2,000 gift experiences nationwide, said OCTO’s core specifications may be very basic, but the first connection said he looks forward to developing it once it is established. Cleaned up.

“The initial setup for getting tickets and validating tickets is very basic. I understand.”

According to Keplinger, the challenge is legacy technology that needs updating. The aim is to clean up the core specs to guide tours and activity sectors and build additional features.

“It all depends on effective communication, whether it is the cross-functional team or the actual communication that drives the delivery and booking system. Investing in new API development every time a company connects to a new partner. Instead, this standard will significantly reduce the cost for many companies in the industry to connect to more partners and grow their industry.”

According to Keplinger, adding dynamic freight and ground transportation specifications to the overall package are some of the developments to consider.

She believes that building this community requires commercial and technical teams to come together and talk to each other across different companies.

Part of the road to standardization is “putting everyone in the same room, for example, to educate the industry and start the difficult conversations about dynamic pricing.”

“Historically, there has always been a huge wall between the commercial and technical side of the business that has created many of these issues and challenges. We need these tools, and together they skip a lot of the extra work required for task teams to create these commercial products.”

Maintaining open source technical specifications

OCTO plans to release an official version in draft format that is now available for download. Specifically, we look at all booking flows, including room availability checks, product listings, bookings, bookings, and more.

In addition to this updated release, the developers (working on a volunteer basis) are also working on Pricing and Content Features of the Feature Specification as a second version as an extension of the original OCTO specification and documentation. .

Although it is fully open source, only OCTO members can participate in the specification committee and its board of directors to contribute to the development of the specification. Specification standards are executed by an in-house team and exposed to public review.

“We want to maintain and move the standard forward. Specifications are not static, they change over time, especially to meet business needs.”

Currently, the tour and activity spec cleanup phase seems to be progressing slowly with abundant resources across the experience sector. But in essence, collecting moss is against modernization.

