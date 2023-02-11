Prepare cloud backup for Google Photos locked folder





Google Photos initially rolled out Locked Folder to Pixel phones before bringing it to other Android devices at the end of 2021, and is currently working on adding cloud backup.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we have decompiled the latest version of the application that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. Decompiling these files (called APKs for Android apps) revealed various lines of code that hinted at possible future features. Note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. But enable the one that’s nearing completion to show us what it would look like if it shipped. With that in mind, read on.

Locked folders hide photos and videos from the main “Photos” grid and search, as well as from the system file picker. Existing images that have already been uploaded will be deleted from the cloud if you decide to move them to a locked folder. As Google Support explains (emphasis added):

Items in locked folders stored on your device will not be moved to other devices during cable or cloud data transfers. If you uninstall the Photos app or clear the Photos app data, all items in the locked folders will be lost. To save these items, remove them from the locked folder before making any changes.

Google Photos version 6.23 (via Android Police) includes a string detailing how to “back up photos and videos in locked folders on this device to your Google Account”. As a result, it will be interesting to see if the currently Android-only Locked Folder becomes available on the web. If so, the “archive” function might blur the line.

Since Locked Folder was released, some users don’t understand the lack of cloud backup, especially when getting a new device. Google Photos always seems to expect backups, and the app now honors them.

Cloud backup of the Google Photos Lock folder is optional and has not yet started.

