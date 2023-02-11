Tech Falls goes head to head with #8 South Carolina – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Georgia Tech’s men’s tennis team (6-4, 0-0 ACC) battled #8 South Carolina (7-0, SEC) in a 4-3 decision on Friday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. lost to Jackets will challenge nationally-ranked Gamecocks with several upsets in singles and doubles play.

I don’t want to lose the game, but I’m very proud to be able to play as a team. The doubles was his one of the closest doubles points ever played. Byers men’s tennis head coach Kenny Thorn said three tiebreakers in doubles don’t happen very often.

Keshav not losing a match in a singles match doesn’t happen too often, especially against higher-ranked opponents. Both Andres and Marcus played very smart and gritty matches against his two of the best players in college tennis. There are some good points taken away from this. I’m looking forward to the UGA game this Sunday.

Tech opened the match against three nationally-ranked doubles pairs, with all three matches in tie-break sets. The doubles highlight on the jacket was No. 60’s Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniels furious with his No. Thomson and Samuel of South Carolina. Martin and McDaniel had lost 4-2 before tying the match 4-4. After his 6-6 draw, the Tech duo secured a 7-6 win in the tiebreak set where he secured a 7-5 win.

The Three Jackets recorded a stunning performance in singles play. No. 86 Keshav Chopra was the first player to finish the match. Chopra scored his No. 67 in South Carolina in an impressive victory as he beat Rafael Rambling with his 6-0 6-0. This marked Chopras’ second win of the season over a nationally ranked opponent.

Although the winner was decided, McDaniel and No. 63 Martin continued to battle in singles.

Against South Carolina’s No. 12 Connor Thomson, McDaniel won the first set 6-3 and lost the second set 4-6. McDaniel won a close 6-4 decision in the third set. His opponent Thomson has so far been undefeated in dual match play where he has a 6–0 record.

The match between No. 63 Martins and South Carolinas No. 11 Toby Samuel was the finale of today’s competition. He lost the first set 6-4 but went on to win two consecutive sets (6-4, 6-3). Martin’s opponents dual his match his 5-0 in his singles and this win was his second straight win over a nationally ranked player.

singles

#63 Martin (GT) def. #11 Samuel (SC); 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 McDaniel (GT) def. #12 Thomson (SC); 6-3, 4-6, 6- 4#86 Chopra (GT) def. #67 Rambling (SC); 6-0, 6-0 Story (SC) def. Zakdev (GT); 6-3, 6-3 Fool (SC) def. ); 6-4, 6-4 Beasley (SC) def. Bauer (GT); 6-2, 6-3

Order of finish: 3rd, 4th, 6th, 5th, 2nd, 1st

doubles

#60 Martin/McDaniel (GT) def. #3 Thomson/Samuel (SC); 7-6 [7-5]#30 Beasley/Story (SC) def. Chopra/Shokury (GT); 7-6 [8-6]#59 Rambling/Fool (SC) def. McKinney/Thatch Def (GT); 7-6 [7-4]

Order of arrival: 2nd, 1st, 3rd

UP NEXT: Tech will return to action on Sunday, February 12 at 12pm with a doubleheader against No. 13 Georgia and the Citadel at 4pm.

Alexander-Tharpe FundThe Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 student-athletes at Georgia Tech. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GT_MTEN), Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Mens Tennis) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/tech-falls-in-close-match-with-8-south-carolina/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos