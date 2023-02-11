Is the UK doing enough to support tech start-ups?





When British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office in October, his government’s aspirations for the tech ecosystem were clear. To develop the UK into the world’s next Silicon Valley.

This week, the government appears to double down on that promise by creating a new ministry for science, innovation and technology.

At the same time, UK start-ups and their investors have expressed concern about recent policies that appear to go against these objectives. Among them are moves to withdraw funding from the government-backed trade group Tech Nation, lack of visas to attract talent for start-ups, and the elimination of tax breaks on research and development.

As the post-Brexit UK lags behind the rest of Europe in recovering from a series of economic crises, governments are under increasing pressure to protect development in the country’s most innovative sectors. increase. Not everyone thinks it’s good enough.

Still, Britain had a long way to go before it collapsed. The country accounts for the largest portion of her VC investment activity in Europe, with her pulling in €31 billion (about $33.4 billion) in 2022, according to PitchBook data. That’s more than double her €14.2 billion invested in its closest rival Germany.

Efforts to build the UK as a start-up nation have been going on for years, including during Sunak’s time as Finance Minister. Investors and start-ups are on board with the recent launch of his £250m (around $301.4m) Future Fund in 2020, Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme to help start-ups through the pandemic. He applauded initiatives such as Change, an effort to empower fintech startups through endorsements by Kalifa Review. .

Meanwhile, a January decision to cut funding to Tech Nation, an accelerator set up by former Prime Minister David Cameron to provide funding and visas to tech companies in 2010, has drawn criticism. Instead, his £12m Digital Growth Grant that funded Tech Nation was redirected to Barclays’ Eagle Labs incubator.

Jessica Mendoza, CEO and founder of software startup Monadd, said: “I feel less supported than I used to because of some of the government’s recent decisions.”

The government said in a statement that the move represents the best value for taxpayers. I am concerned about Barclays’ ability to remain objective and the lack of clarity in the tender selection process.

A potentially big problem, and a source of anxiety for many founders, is what happens to Tech Nation-issued visas, even though the government guarantees they are valid.

Tech investor and Tech Nation visa holder Rayan Dawud is one of those left with uncertainty.

“The signal [the UK] “Sometimes it feels like the companies that are sending are not taking these issues seriously. There is so much uncertainty, and if talent cannot be attracted and retained, the ecosystem is really at a disadvantage.”

Access to talent is often cited as a top priority for both startups and investors. Since her Brexit in the UK, immigration has become more difficult, even with certain visas such as Tech Nation and Scale-up Worker visas. The cost of recruiting technical talent, especially from Europe, is now significantly higher.

The decision exacerbated founders’ concerns stemming from cuts to the R&D tax credit plan announced in November.

To reward innovation, companies can offset part of their R&D spending with tax deductions. But to crack down on R&D-related tax evasion, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said he would cut the R&D tax credit for small businesses to 86% from 130% in April, while reducing credit rates to 10% from 14.5%. announced that it will be reduced to

BeZero co-founder Sebastien Cross said: “If nothing changes, there will be significant costs. As a business, we have invested heavily in research and development, but we have not seen governments recognize the benefits and the tax relief that research and development should pay off. Disallowing is the logic behind it.

“In the current environment, a hole in the balance sheet that needs tax cuts is especially difficult for growth stage companies.”

Tech lobbying group Coadec estimates that UK start-ups could lose £100,000 due to R&D tax changes. Additionally, a survey of 267 startups conducted by Coadec found that 84% of respondents were concerned that they might need to consider offshoring development. The reduction will particularly affect deep- and climate-tech start-ups working on new technologies.

For a government that calls itself startup-friendly, the move seems counterintuitive, especially when compared to what other countries are doing.

Earlier this month, Germany launched a new fund to invest up to €1 billion in deep tech and climate technology, while French sovereign wealth fund Bpifrance committed another €500 million to back deep tech start-ups. Across the pond, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act is a game changer for climate tech start-ups, offering tax incentives, loans and grants to advance energy transition technologies.

Given the current economic crisis facing the UK, which has just barely avoided a recession at the end of 2022, it’s forgivable that the government didn’t spend £1bn of public money on startups. The UK already has a stronger private financial base than many other European countries.

Having a dedicated tech and innovation department sends a signal that startups are a priority for the UK, but it’s unlikely to solve many of the problems facing founders, at least in the short term. What it can do is create a division that has the power to prioritize startups and increase support within the system.

Featured Image by Mara Potter/PitchBook News

