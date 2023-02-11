Google continues work on replacing Assistant reminders with tasks





Back in September, Google confirmed an insight that Google Tasks will replace Assistant Reminders in the “coming months.” Still waiting for this to launch in 5 months, but work is in progress.

Google is currently rolling out a redesigned Material You for Android tasks. Even before that, native apps were superior to the web-based experience Google provided for managing reminders on mobile phones. I can’t stress enough how late Assistant.google.com/reminders is. In comparison, the Google Tasks app is smooth and supports list-based organization, starring, details, and subtasks.

The web-based reminders experience can be accessed from the Google app by tapping your profile avatar. According to this week’s Google app beta (version 14.6), Tasks also have that shortcut.

task

This suggests a web portal similar to Reminders for users who don’t have the Google Tasks app installed.

If for some reason you’re in that boat, Google Tasks are also available in Google Calendar. Development of that app continues.

Reminders have become tasks. A completed reminder has been turned into a task for %s.

A completed reminder has been turned into a task for %s. I have a few reminders left.

“Completed reminders turned into tasks. Reminders created in Google Keep are unchanged. They’re removed from your calendar but can still be managed in Keep.”

Reminders created in Google Keep will remain there. The company said last year that it “continues to explore ways to make the Keep experience better for users.”

Another thing to keep in mind is that this transition from Assistant Reminders will be mandatory at some point (no timeline provided yet). Google will focus on tasks going forward.

We continue to invest in Google Tasks and expand its capabilities to help you stay on top of, organize, and accomplish everything you need to do. By moving reminders to Google Tasks, you’re one step closer to making it easier for people to get things done.

Their development is driven by the Google Workspace team. They need to better manage this productivity-related feature than their predecessor, which continues to drag down non-voice features.

We first saw signs of this happening in June of last year. Hopefully the launch will come sooner or later. In Live, when you create an old reminder to start the migration process, the Assistant shows a “Reminder in Google Tasks” card.

