Microsoft Bing vs Google Bard: Who Will Win the AI ​​Chatbot Battle?

Of the two blockbusters, only Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing is open to the public. According to Google, the company’s Bard chatbot is currently in use with “trusted testers” and is expected to go live “in the coming weeks.” To sign up for a new Bing waitlist, open Bing (opens in a new tab) in your browser and click[チャット]Click the icon. Or check out our guide on how to use the new Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT. Or try other AI-powered search tools like Neeva (opens in new tab) and Perplexity (opens in new tab).

Google has been synonymous with “searching the Internet” for nearly a quarter of a century. But this week, for the first time in years, a small crack appeared in the colorful armor. This is all thanks to the formerly derided Microsoft Bing.

The futuristic weapon Microsoft adopted was an AI chatbot built on ChatGPT. Microsoft was able to preview a new kind of Internet search by rebooting Bing (as “The New Bing”). This isn’t just a list you’ll be shown, but something you can talk to and interrogate with a seemingly all-knowing sage. web page.

Of course, the technology itself is not new. Recently, with the rapid rise of ChatGPT, which has recently become the fastest growing app in history, the idea of ​​a conversational search engine with a wary, human-like way of speaking is already popular. The difference is that unlike ChatGPT, these tools are connected to the internet, so they can generate fresh answers even on new topics.

Google took pains to point out that the 2017 Transformer research project is the foundation for most of the generative AI apps you see today. In an attempt to steal Bing’s thunder, the day before Microsoft’s Bing relaunched, it announced Bard, an “ conversational AI service.”

By plugging these AI chatbots into the world’s two largest search engines, Google and Microsoft are taking them to a whole new mainstream level. From here on out, the way we search the internet will never be the same again. But how exactly do tech giants’ AI search assistants compare? And the first round in this long battle Who will win? I’ll explain the current situation in 5 minutes.

What is an AI chatbot?

Before we compare Microsoft’s and Google’s new AI chatbots, let’s quickly recap what they really are.

The technology that powers both the new Bing “Chat Answers” and Google’s Bard for Search is called “Large Language Models.” These are neural networks or deep learning algorithms that have been trained on vast amounts of data and can generate conversational responses to prompts.

Microsoft says the new version of Bing features a “next-generation OpenAI model” that is “more powerful than ChatGPT”. This could be the long-rumored GPT-4 successor to the GPT-3.5 model that currently powers ChatGPT.

(Image credit: Google)

Google’s Bard, on the other hand, comes with a lightweight version of LaMDA, which stands for Language Model for Dialogue Applications. It’s open to “trusted testers,” but will be available to the public in the “next few weeks,” presumably as an optional feature in Google Search.

Chatbot-based search, which we’ll soon see on both Microsoft Bing and Google Search, works in a similar way. Longer, context-sensitive answers to more open-ended questions (what Google calls NORA, or the No One Right Answer) appear in a separate box from traditional search results. increase.

Both Microsoft and Google provide examples of the kinds of questions where AI-powered Bing and Search are particularly useful.

Microsoft example questions about the new Bing

Will an Ikea Klippan loveseat fit in my 2019 Honda Odyssey? My anniversary is approaching in September. We can help you plan a fun trip anywhere in Europe starting from London. Do you have any recommendations or tips for me?

Example Google question about bard in Google Search

Which is easier to learn, the piano or the guitar, and how much practice does each take? I want to buy a new car for my family. What should you consider? Help you understand the pros and cons of buying an electric car.Microsoft Bing vs Google Bard: How do they compare?

Microsoft has so far been much more open than Google about how it integrates its AI-powered search tools into its software and search engine. However, they both work in a similar way, and the new functionality complements rather than replaces the traditional search bar.

This week, Microsoft introduced its new Bing search engine and Edge web browser. It benefits from something called “his AI-powered co-pilot for the web.” Bing offers two ways to talk to this AI assistant.

First, there’s an expanded search box that accepts up to 1,000 characters, giving Bing more room to show natural language and complete sentences that are easier to understand. When you type a question or prompt into Bing, you’ll see a new “Chat Answers” box next to the classic website list, showing ChatGPT-style answers.

or in the menu above the results.[チャット]You can also click Options. Here, you’ll see a dedicated screen for your chatbot so you can start chatting about what to replace the eggs in the birthday cake you’re making.

This is an example of how AI chatbot powers such as text generation can be useful in an Edge browser window. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft’s new Edge browser is also directly connected to these same chat features. This is what Google’s Chrome definitely does with Bard. Your browser now displays a sidebar that allows you to scan web pages for queries and generate summaries.

At this point, it’s not very clear that Google will integrate Bard into search. In that demo (you can skip to 13:37 (opens in a new tab) and watch it below), Google presents a Facebook-style “What are you thinking?” search box. Prompts that understand natural language questions like the one above.

Another example from Google (below) shows Search providing chatbot-style answers to long questions typed into a traditional search bar.

So Google’s AI search engine integration appears to be similar to Microsoft’s. A regular Google search will either give you a conversational answer to what is called a NORA query (No One Right Answer), or a larger dedicated chatbot space. Initiate appropriate dialogue. Exactly how we plan to bring all of this into Chrome remains unclear.

(Image credit: Google)

The technology giants for AI-powered search and user interfaces may look similar, but Microsoft is clearly ahead when it comes to rollouts. Microsoft’s Bing and Edge are connected to a “next generation” OpenAI model that is clearly more powerful than ChatGPT. The new Bing is also already live, and Microsoft has created a waitlist for it (go to Bing (opens in a new tab),[チャット]menu).

Google’s Bard, on the other hand, is based on a ‘lightweight’ model version of LaMDA and is still only open to ‘trusted testers’. Google’s promise of general availability “within the next few weeks” is a bit vague, and it lags far behind Microsoft’s AI-powered search.

Bing vs Byrd: Who Will Win?

There’s no question who won the PR battle in AI-powered search this week. While Microsoft confidently released new versions of his Bing and Edge, Google hastily published Bard’s press release, dodging questions about factual errors found in one of Bard’s answers. was

This single mistake appears to have cost Google $100 billion in market value, and Google has been forced to admit that the error “underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process.” bottom. Google has also been more timid than Microsoft about its AI chatbot’s capabilities, calling it an “” feature and describing it as “potentially providing inaccurate or inappropriate information” under the bard-powered search box. We include the prominent disclaimer that there is

But it’s also too early to draw any big conclusions about the real benefits of Microsoft’s and Google’s new AI-powered search technology. This week’s events reflect relative market shares, as well as the current state of AI chatbot technology.

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft is a rare brawny startup with a desktop market share of 9% (opens in new tab), while Google is a defensive incumbent (84% market share) with a half-baked AI. There’s much more to lose by rushing out a search engine. Microsoft definitely wants a little more of that pie, but that situation isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Right now, the new Bing and Bard-infused version of Search is something of a kindergarten genius, with Microsoft taking a more laissez-faire approach to parenting. Neither are always accurate. This could mean more costly mistakes and potential lawsuits if chatbots see Microsoft and Google as publishers rather than platforms.

Still, now is the fun stage. Incredibly, Bing is the hot new search engine, and the arrival of AI-powered search is an exciting change from today’s very “early 2000s” experience. Launch the next generation of Google Search and advance to Round 2 of this fascinating technological battle.

