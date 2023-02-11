City of Alexandria Selects Federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Subsidies





Alexandria City Hall (stock photo)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected the City of Alexandria as a grant recipient for its Safe Roads and Roads for All program. The grant will fund safety audits of his seven crash-prone intersections in the Alexandria West End. Intersections include:

South Van Dorn Street and South Pickett Street South Van Dorn Street and Edsall Road Seminary Road and Mark Center Avenue Seminary Road and Kenmore Avenue/Library Lane King Street and Dawes Avenue King Street and 28th Street King Street and Park Center Drive

The project will begin in fiscal year 2024 and will include safety audits, analysis, community engagement, and conceptual design for each of the seven intersections.

The project supports the city’s adopted goal of zero road deaths and serious injuries in Alexandria by targeting improved safety in locations with a history of fatal or serious crashes. increase. The Safe Streets & Roads for All Program is a new funding program created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Act to prevent road deaths and serious injuries.

For more information on the city’s efforts to improve road safety, visit alexandriava.gov/VisionZero.

For media inquiries only, please contact the Office of Communications & Public Information.[email protected]or 703.746.3969.

FOR MORE: The 2023 Heart of Del Ray Goes To

Post views: 30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thezebra.org/2023/02/11/city-of-alexandria-selected-for-federal-safe-streets-and-roads-for-all-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos