



Google employees aren’t shy about the substandard launch of ChatGPT competitor Bard.

According to CNBC (opens in a new tab), which viewed the post, staff posted a meme on Google’s internal forum Memegen about how the launch of the generative AI tool was handled, calling out CEO Sundar Pichai. Directly calling failure. The meme, which received many upvotes, included a picture of Pichai and read, “Dear Thunder, the bard’s launch and layoff was hastily failed and short-sighted.” One said, “Sundar and leadership he deserves Perf NI.” This refers to the lowest score in Google’s internal rating system. “They are comically short-sighted and anti-Google in their pursuit of ‘sharp focus’.”

See also: The Clippy of AI: Why the Google Bard vs. Microsoft Bing War Is Burning

Another meme, containing an image of a bird doing a face palm, said, “The rush of the panicked bard to the market proves that the market is afraid of us.”

Criticism from Google employees reflects how the Bard launch was received by the public. The day before Microsoft unveiled the “new Bing” powered by OpenAI’s popular chatbot technology, Google got ahead of it by announcing Bard. However, the blog post detailing the announcement was vague about its features and release timing.

The day after Microsoft’s event, Google hosted its own event. The primary purpose of the event was to highlight new features in Google Maps and Google Search, but also included a brief mention of Bard in light of Microsoft news. Google hasn’t released any further details about Bard. That, combined with reports of Bard’s inaccuracies that surfaced during the event, Google seemed unusually unprepared, and Alphabet’s stock fell more than 9% of his.

Google laid off 12,000 employees last month. This highlighted the frustration and resentment that erupted in internal forums. Actor Nicolas Cage’s meme states, “If he lays off 12,000 people, his stock will rise by 3%, and if he makes a rushed AI presentation, he will fall by 8%.”

So it looks like Google is tasked with launching a better generative AI tool than ChatGPT and regaining employee approval.

