CRISPR, ZFNs, and TALENs have revolutionized the gene editing field

CRISPR, ZFNs, and TALENs are examples of technologies that have revolutionized the gene editing field. In addition, constant research efforts have resulted in new techniques such as Base Editing, Prime Editing, Twin Prime Editing, and PASTE.

Adoption of gene-editing technology is focused on therapeutics and diagnostics. CRISPR is the most widely used technology due to its many advantages.

Immuno-oncology, hematologic and neurological diseases are just a few of the diseases targeted by gene editing techniques. In addition, cardiovascular and viral diseases are interesting areas of therapeutic potential for gene-editing techniques.

The growth driver is the growing need for precise and targeted treatments for currently incurable diseases. Most gene-editing companies use CRISPR technology for therapeutic and diagnostic development. This is mainly because CRISPR has the best IP and is the most researched technology.

Companies are actively working to overcome the challenges associated with CRISPR technology, resulting in the development of new delivery technologies, new miniaturized Cas molecules, and nuclease expression control.

All these advances are accelerating the adoption of gene editing technology. Rising venture capital and government funding are also factors driving the growth of these technologies.

Key questions answered in this survey:

What is gene editing technology? What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of gene-editing technologies? What are the emerging trends in gene-editing-based therapies and diagnostics? What does the state of innovation look like? What are the recent R&D activities and collaborations? What are the growth opportunities for companies developing gene-editing based products?

Main topics:

1. Strategic imperative

Why Is Growth Getting More Difficult? Strategic Imperatives Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Gene Editing Technologies Industry Growth Opportunities Accelerate Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Scope and segmentation

Research content Research scope and key questions the research will answer Research methodology Technology development of gene-editing tools Technology evaluation of gene-editing tools Research hubs for gene-editing technologies Clinical use of gene-editing technologies – therapeutics and diagnostics

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Emerging Trends in Genome Editing Adoption in Clinics

4. Research and development focus

Technology development related to CRISPR-Cas Technology development related to CRISPR-Cas to improve delivery Technology development related to CRISPR-Cas to improve accuracy

5. Innovation Ecosystem: Gene Editing Therapies and Diagnostics in Clinical Development

CRISPR/Cas: Applications Across Indications Key Participants Development of CRISPR-based Therapeutics Development of CRISPR-based Gene Editing as Targeted Antibiotics Development of CRISPR-based Gene Editing as Targeted Antivirals Non-CRISPR-based Therapies Drugs Key participants Development of non-CRISPR-based therapeutics Use of gene-editing tools in diagnostics CRISPR-Cas system-based diagnostic tools

6. Advances in In-Vivo and Ex-Vivo Delivery

Gene Editing Strategies: Development of In-Vivo and Ex-Vivo Gene Editing Tools Challenges and Limitations of Gene Editing Delivery Systems Development of Gene Editing Delivery Current Approaches to Gene Editing Delivery Development of Viral Vectors for Gene Editing Development of Non-Viral Vectors for Gene Editing Development delivery carriers – lipid-based formulations Cell/cell component-derived carriers Polymer-based formulations Peptide-based formulations Development of other nanoscale gene editing delivery carriers Nanoparticles Development of physical delivery methods for gene editing therapeutics

7. An Ecosystem of Key Stakeholders

More and more collaborations are transforming the growth of gene-editing technology Technology licensing Highlights of gene-editing therapeutics and diagnostics development collaborations Significant VC funding boosts development of gene-editing companies (2019-2022) Funding Analysis of Gene Editing Companies Key Takeaways

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Delivery and Formulation Strategies for Safe and Effective Delivery of Gene Editing Tools Growth Opportunity 2: Emerging Applications of Gene Editing Technologies Open Profitable Growth Opportunities Growth Opportunity 3: Technological advances to make technology more accurate, efficient and safe

9. Appendix

Future Prospects for Gene Editing Applications Beyond Healthcare Various Gene Editing Tools During In Vivo and Ex Vivo Clinical Studies Approaches to Existing Gene Editing Delivery Vectors Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Description

10. Next steps

