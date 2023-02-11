These 5 startups are digitizing manufacturing like never before





Sensing systems that resemble human skin, high electromagnetic frequencies for scanning products for defects, and augmented reality for remote assistance are all examples of what we’ll see in tomorrow’s manufacturing plants. All of these ideas have been developed by start-ups who are now striving to turn them into strong market products.

Reasons for writing about this topic:

In the turmoil wrought by the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0, factories and machines are getting smarter and start-ups continue to push the boundaries of innovation in manufacturing.

Labor shortages, rising material costs, and increased competitiveness are all impacting manufacturing. At the same time, the sector needs to become more sustainable. Hexagon offers start-ups the opportunity to bring more innovation to the industry, faster. In 2022, Six Senses, a Swedish information technology company, will launch Six Senses to connect startups and global enterprises with opportunities to solve real-world problems and innovate faster.

Twice a year, Sixth Sense launches a challenge to global manufacturing and technology startups. The challenges of the final edition focused on digital reality and automation for a sustainable future. Eight young companies were then selected to undergo a 10-week training program. During this period, the startup was able to perfect both its solution and business model. The trip culminated in his eight companies presenting innovations at the Sixth Sense Summit. Most importantly, they had to pitch their honed ideas to a panel of experts, ultimately picking a winner backed by Hexagons for scale-up. These 5 start-ups from Europe participated in this program. Here is the solution they proposed at the 2nd Summit recently held in The Hague, Netherlands.

okrabis

How Augmented Reality (AR) can help manufacturing? An example is provided by German startup oculavis. The company develops visual aid software to connect machines and equipment with technicians around the world. Technicians on the ground can use oculavis software to connect with experts remotely via video calls. This helps guide the repair of parts and the execution of certain processes. In addition, the person on site is also wearing a virtual reality visor. Through the visor lens, technicians can see real-time annotations and suggestions made by experts via AR apps.

Low cost and fast part preparation is what every manufacturer wants. 3D printing can meet both of these requirements, but is still underutilized. Manufacturers can upload design files for specific parts to CASTORs software. We use AI algorithms to scan our database of millions of parts and analyze the components from a technical and economic perspective to find out when and how 3D printing is a good and simple solution. identify. This saves manufacturers up to half the cost.

3 Your Mind

3YOURMIND enables more agile manufacturing with on-demand software. Companies use their technology to identify and manufacture parts when and where they are needed. This reduces operating costs and reduces inventory by up to three quarters. Manufacturers can quickly produce spare parts while reducing operating and overstock costs.

Terratonics

Terahertz radiation is the last part of the industrially exploited electromagnetic spectrum. Teratonics uses these frequencies to scan materials in a non-invasive manner. Their technology is used to check for potential defects in manufactured products. Laser beams allow faster defect detection and more control over components.

three day

As the amount of 3D data continues to grow, companies must find ways to make use of it. Threedy can manage these data streams so you can process them into responsive, interactive 3D applications. This enables immersive experiences while minimizing device and infrastructure costs. The Threedy platform also enables collaboration and support in 3D space.

Startup value in manufacturing

Milan Kocic is the director and initiator of the Sixth Sense program. In his view, connecting with start-ups drives the adoption of innovations within large organizations. It’s easier for big companies to work with start-ups that have already spent years sweating and tearing into a particular technology. He emphasizes that an organization like Hexagon can meet with them when they’re ready to scale up and provide all the infrastructure to do it.

Milan Kocic – Central – Posing with winner and runner-up

GelSight won the competition. An American company is developing a human skin-like tactile sensing technology that provides detailed and rapid surface characterization. This means you can create high-resolution tactile sensors. They conform to the surface of the object they come into contact with and capture the terrain of the area. Data captured by these sensing units is sent to its own operating system. The jury chose this company because it has a ready-to-market product, but CASTOR was the runner-up.

Sixth Sense will launch a new challenge in the coming weeks, after which a new cohort of startups will be selected. Despite recognizing the important role that AI and robots will play in the future of manufacturing, Kocic believes human cooperation will be fundamental as well. The key to the future, Kocic concludes, is a highly educated factory workforce treated like a lawyer, a computer scientist, or anyone else.

In the main photo, a visitor trying out the oculavis software

