google bard ai: AI wars begin: Google employees say BardAI launch was ‘hurried’ and ‘failed’





Google recently released its latest AI chatbot LaMDA to the Google search engine in response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The Google Chatbot is called “Bard”.

However, many people seem to have issues with the latest release, calling it “rushed,” “failed,” and “comically short-sighted.”

According to CNBC, employees filled the company’s internal forum Memegen with memes about the announcement.

There was also direct criticism directed at CEO Sundar Pichai, calling the launch and layoffs “short-sighted” and pleading with him to take a “long-term outlook.”

Critics may be right after BardAI made a factual error in a recently shared promotional video. Alphabet’s stock also fell nearly 9% after the video incident. In a promotional video, the market value of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, plummeted by more than $100 billion to him.

hang on! what ? ? ? ? ? ? Google Bard AI failed during the testing phase. Google today as https://t.co/i3ViOQDvQN he lost $100 billion market capitalization

— Aamir Malik (@aamirmmalikg) 1675924361000 The video in question gives an erroneous response to discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope, erroneously attributed the first photograph of a planet outside our solar system to the James Webb Space Telescope. was explained. He also points out that the stock has risen nearly 3% for him due to recent layoffs, but has fallen nearly 9% after his promotional video for Bard AI. Google is rapidly bringing AI technology to search as his ChatGPT from Microsoft and its integration with Bing and Edge. The browser is threatening its online dominance.

Another popular meme circulating on the forums featured a Google logo in a litter box on fire, with an upvote post criticizing management for being “comically short-sighted and un-Google.” There were several.

Another meme said, “Hurrying Bard into the market in a state of panic proved that the market is afraid of us.”

A former Google engineer tweeted that the company wasn’t taking the launch seriously. He pointed out that the event was held in Paris instead of his Google headquarters and that the CEO was not present.

