Google chatbot flops as AI battle with Microsoft heats up





Google Bard VS OpenAI ChatGPT

Google announced a number of AI-powered features in an attempt to catch up with the bot ChatGPT. Instead, a bot made an error in his Twitter ad, and the disruption caused the stock to plummet. For more articles, visit the front page of News24 Business.

Google unveiled a slew of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features on Wednesday, but an advertising mistake sent its share price crashing.

The search engine giant is rushing into this arena after its bot ChatGPT captured the imagination of web users worldwide with its ability to generate essays, speeches and even exam questions in seconds.

Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and unveiled a new product on Tuesday. Google, on the other hand, tried to steal the march a day ago by announcing a replacement for “Bard.”

Bots are rapidly being integrated into search engines, and Google has been battling to maintain its dominance in the web search industry for two decades.

But Twitter astronomers quickly realized that Google’s Bard had made an error in a Twitter ad promoting the new technology.

In the ad, the bot was asked what to tell a 9-year-old about the discovery from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Although this telescope provided the erroneous answer that it was the first telescope to photograph a planet outside Earth’s solar system, the honor actually belongs to Europe’s Very Large Telescope.

The turmoil sent shares plummeting by more than 7% on Wednesday, leaving investors disappointed with the latest announcement.

Before the issue hit, Google vice president Prabhakar Raghavan said at an event in Paris that Bard was currently being used by “trusted testers”, but a public release is due in the next few weeks. A release timeline was not disclosed.

Analysts have suggested that Google rushed the announcement under pressure from Microsoft, a claim Raghavan denied.

“It’s been a journey of many years,” he said, adding that not a single event “dramatically changed the direction” of Google’s plans.

Google executives announced Wednesday that AI has improved a range of products, including maps, translation and image recognition tool Lens.

Microsoft has similarly said it will incorporate AI into its Office suite and Teams messaging apps.

But the company’s promise to power the highly infamous Bing search engine has veered into conflict with Google, which has dominated the space for 20 years.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT hold the promise of providing users with ready-made answers from multiple sources, replacing the familiar list of links and ads that were Google’s bread and butter for 20 years. I’m here.

According to media reports, ChatGPT’s overnight success was designated a “Code Red” threat by Google, prompting founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page (who retired years ago) to brainstorm ideas. and returned to respond promptly.

The pressure to act increased last week when Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced disappointing results and announced it would lay off 12,000 employees.

