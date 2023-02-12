Chinese Government Launches National Blockchain Innovation Center – Bitcoin News





The Chinese government is establishing a National Blockchain Innovation Center in Beijing to focus on industrial applications and key use cases for blockchain technology, especially those related to the Chinese economy.

China Establishes New Blockchain Center

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the establishment of a blockchain research center called the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Center, state-run Beijing Daily reported Wednesday.

The new Blockchain Center will be based in Beijing and led by the Beijing Blockchain and Edge Computing Academy (BABEC), which is backed by the Beijing Municipal Government. The center will focus on developing blockchain-related technologies and their industrial applications, adding that it will also explore key use cases related to the Chinese economy and personal life.

Despite its opposition to cryptocurrencies and its continued crackdown on cryptocurrency-related activities, China has supported developments around blockchain technology. In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that blockchain “will play a key role in the next phase of technological innovation and industrial transformation.” He called for further efforts to accelerate development of the sector.

With Xi’s endorsement, many tech companies, start-ups and investors have flooded into the blockchain space. The number of blockchain companies registered with China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC) increased to 1,821 last July, he said.

Hong Kong-based Red Date Technology, a founding member of China’s blockchain-based service network (BSN), last month launched a new project to implement both stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments. was launched. BSN is supported by entities affiliated with the Chinese government, such as the National Information Center (SIC) under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Meanwhile, China maintains its stance on cryptocurrencies. A former adviser to China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), recently called on the Chinese government to reassess its ban on cryptocurrencies. He warned that a permanent ban on cryptocurrency-related products could miss opportunities for technologies like blockchain that are “extremely valuable” to the regulated financial system.

