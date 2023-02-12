How these employers will grow and retain talent this year





Looking ahead to 2023, Fidelity Investments, PwC and WorkHuman have announced plans to engage with tech talent.

Several major tech companies have announced layoffs in recent months, but many are still looking for tech talent.

Looking ahead with optimism, we wanted to hear from several companies what their plans are for the coming year when it comes to attracting and retaining talent.

We wanted to gain insight into what their employee experience looks like, their thoughts on the future of work, and the types of candidates they’re looking for in 2023.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments, a financial services software company, is looking for experienced software engineers in many areas including cloud, data, front-end and back-end, and full-stack.

The ideal candidate should have some comfort in large and complex environments, and some proficiency in multiple programming languages.

“Most importantly, we look for curiosity and a growth mindset. At Fidelity, people who can adapt quickly to new technologies and who are good at learning thrive,” a SiliconRepublic spokeswoman said. com told me.

“A growth mindset is important in a tech career because the field is constantly evolving and changing. Those with a growth mindset learn new things, adapt to new technologies, grow and improve their skills. I am open to challenges to let go.

“In a fast-changing industry like technology, having a growth mindset is essential to staying ahead of the curve and staying competitive in the job market. A growth mindset is essential to foster creativity and innovation.”

PwC

PwC, a professional services company, has Irish offices in Wexford, Kilkenny, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. The company is often looking for experts in the areas of cloud security, cybersecurity and data analytics.

When it comes to people engagement, PwC recently launched a people value proposition aimed at giving employees more flexibility in how they work and helping them achieve a better work-life balance.

“Our motto is, ‘If it works for you, your team and your clients, it works for us.’ Not only will we be able to determine when, where and how best to work together to solve and solve problems, but we will also support face-to-face connection, learning and innovation,” said a spokeswoman.

As part of its policy, the company has a range of supports and resources in place to assist employees, including parental leave, miscarriage, childbirth, and domestic abuse. Employees will also have the opportunity to work abroad for up to 20 days per year.

“As we transition into 2023, our workforce will continue to experience a blend of face-to-face and virtual work through our hybrid model, and we will continue to focus on enabling flexible working for all employees.”

Worker

Workhuman has built a new facility, expanding its physical footprint by approximately 15,000 square feet, as part of its €2.8 million investment in Dublin. In addition to more physical space, the company said it has revamped perks in its offices to prioritize the professional success, health and emotional well-being of its employees.

Jess Klay, vice president of global workplace experience design, said the company needs to capture employee commuting like never before.

“Our goal is to subvert the expectations of the office and create a more dynamic combination of spaces that cannot be replicated at home. design,” she said.

“It is important to find the right mix of space and technology so that when people walk into the office the space they need is available and they can choose the way they work best. It’s about making it a destination.”

Clay added that the company’s hybrid world focuses on fun, fitness, food, family, flexibility and functionality “wherever you work.”

