Google’s unlocked Pixel 6 Pro drops to all-time low of $500, rises further from $155





Woot is selling previous-generation Google Pixel phones starting at $155 Prime shipping through February 18th. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 shipping fee. Our top pick is the $499.99 unlocked Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB. From the current rate of $826 on Amazon, today’s deal fell $40 below the last mention from mid-January, marking a new all-time low it’s tracked. But the Pixel 6 Pro still brings a lot to the table. Powered by the company’s in-house Tensor chip (the same one found in the Pixel 7 Pro), the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display backed by 12GB of RAM. and will handle whatever you throw at it. There’s 128GB of onboard storage for capturing 50MP photos or 4K60 videos from the rear triple camera array, and the battery lasts all day and supports fast charging. For more information, check out our hands-on review, then continue below.

Invest your cash in Google’s latest Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. It’s available on Amazon for $79. It’s capable of delivering up to 23W of power to your Pixel, while also turning your smartphone into a pseudo-smart display, making it the perfect accessory for your bedside table. Check out our hands-on review of the Pixel Stand 2 to learn more about all the features it has to offer.

Looking for a new smartphone without spending $500? Well, the Pixel 6a is currently on sale at Woot for $299. Offering the same Tensor chip as today’s lead deal, you’ll find a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The camera also takes the dual 12MP sensor a step back, so keep that in mind.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Features:

Introducing the Pixel 6 Pro, a completely redesigned, full-featured Google phone. It’s his smartest and fastest Pixel ever. Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, capturing vibrant colors and vivid details thanks to Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

